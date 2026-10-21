Ronaldo dominating poll of greatest ever Ballon d’Or winning season

The campaign, short for Ballon d’Or Of All Time, allows fans to select a particular award-winning season from footballers who have won the prestigious prize at least twice.

Ronaldo’s 2008 Ballon d’Or win, which came during his time at Manchester United, topped the poll on October 20. His four other triumphs are listed as individual options, alongside each of Lionel Messi’s eight victories.

Fans can cast as many votes as they like, including for different players, but each additional vote costs another €1.

As a result, the figures reflect the number of paid votes cast rather than the number of people taking part, meaning fans who vote multiple times are counted for each payment made.

According to the official website, the €1 payment provides access to benefits such as a downloadable photo, the opportunity to vote and entry into a draw to win two tickets to the 2027 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Voting ends on October 27, with the final results due to be announced on October 28. The fan-led retrospective poll is separate from the annual Ballon d’Or awards.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.