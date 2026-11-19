Bollywood actor praises Shillong's 40,000-capacity stadium
Bollywood actor and NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham has revealed that India's biggest dedicated football stadium is taking shape in Shillong, Meghalaya, and claims construction is already 70 to 80 per cent complete.
The upcoming Mawkhanu Football Stadium, with a seating capacity of 40,000, is being developed to international standards. Abraham, who has personally visited the construction site, believes the venue will be comparable to some of the best football stadiums in the world.
Speaking at a Meghalaya Tourism event in Mumbai on November 17, Abraham could barely hide his excitement about the project.
"Shillong is soon going to have India's biggest football stadium. It has a capacity of 40,000 spectators," he said.
"I have seen the stadium. It's about 70 to 80 per cent done. It's going to be India's biggest football stadium, and it's international. That stadium can be compared with other stadiums in the world. It's beautiful."
His remarks were reported by Bollywood Hungama, which covered the event.
The stadium is being constructed at Mawkhanu in New Shillong, with the Meghalaya government investing approximately Rs 732 crore in the project.
Once completed, it is expected to become India's largest dedicated football stadium, featuring a natural grass pitch and modern facilities designed to meet international standards.
The project is part of the state government's efforts to establish Meghalaya as a major football destination in India.
However, Abraham's assessment of the construction progress differs from the government's earlier timeline.
In September, Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said the stadium was expected to be completed in the second half of 2028, in accordance with the project agreement.
The stadium is not the only major football project Abraham is excited about.
The actor is also working towards establishing a professional football academy near the venue through NorthEast United FC.
The proposed academy will be located approximately 500 metres from the stadium and is intended to provide young footballers with professional training and development opportunities.
Abraham revealed that his brother, architect Alan Abraham, is involved in designing the academy.
The Bollywood star has long been passionate about developing Indian football, particularly in the northeast, where the sport enjoys a strong following.
Through NorthEast United FC, he has consistently advocated better infrastructure, grassroots development and opportunities for young players.
With a new stadium and a professional academy planned nearby, Shillong could soon emerge as one of India's most important football centres.