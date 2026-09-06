Bollywood star John Abraham picks Indian footballers over Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

Bollywood actor is also the co-owner of Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United FC
Bollywood star John Abraham has never shied away from voicing his opinion on Indian football. As the co-owner of Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United FC, the actor has consistently spoken about the sport’s growth and the need to give Indian players greater recognition.
He once again underlined his passion for the domestic game during a recent media interaction when he was asked to name his favourite footballer.
While many might have expected John to pick global icons such as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, the actor had a very different answer.
Instead, he named several players from his own NorthEast United FC squad, including Indian youngsters Parthib Gogoi and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh Chahal, along with high-profile foreign forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie.
Explaining his choice, John made it clear that his admiration lies firmly with Indian footballers.
“If you expected any international players, I won’t take their names. Because I’m an Indian and I love my Indian players. And I know more about Indian football. I’m not a guy who understands only foreign football. I love my players, I love my country,” John said.
John’s association with Indian football goes well beyond his role as a celebrity co-owner. He became a co-owner of NorthEast United FC when the ISL was launched in 2014 and has been closely associated with the club’s efforts to promote football across the Northeast.
Meanwhile, on the acting front, the 53-year-old is expected to return to the big screen with Force 3 next year. He recently unveiled NorthEast United FC’s new-season jersey ahead of the upcoming ISL 2026-27 campaign.