Dia Mirza reflects on setbacks and triumphs as 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 25
Dubai: As Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein completes 25 years, Dia Mirza is looking back at her Bollywood debut, the film’s journey to cult status and the career setbacks that shaped her approach to acting.
Mirza was 19 when she debuted opposite R. Madhavan in the 2001 romantic drama, after winning Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. Although the film initially underperformed at the box office, it gradually gained popularity and became a cult favorite..
Reflecting on her early career, Mirza recalled how the box-office performance of her films affected her opportunities in the industry.
“When my films didn’t work at the box office, I was honestly bunked from feature films. And that can be a huge emotional setback to a young and aspiring actor,” she said.
By 2004-05, Mirza had stopped chasing stardom, choosing instead to focus on meaningful stories and projects she believed in.
“I’ve pursued meaning over material,” she said, adding that the reason behind telling a story mattered more to her than commercial success.
Mirza ventured into film production at 24, determined to create opportunities rather than wait for the industry to offer her the roles she wanted. Her production ventures included Love Breakups Zindagi (2011) and Bobby Jasoos (2014), starring Vidya Balan.
“If I’m not going to get a seat at the table, I’m going to build my own table,” she said.
The actor credits the 2019 web series Kaafir, in which she played Kainaaz Akhtar, with marking a turning point in her career. Her role as Manyata Dutt in Sanju (2018) also opened up new opportunities.
Mirza said she has always prioritised the depth of a character over screen time or whether she plays the lead.
“I’ve never pursued length. I’ve always pursued depth,” she said, explaining that she is drawn to layered, complex female characters that contribute meaningfully to a story.
Reflecting on women's representation in Indian cinema, she said awareness of patriarchy and misogyny had grown considerably over the past decade. She cited Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad as an example of cinema exploring these issues sensitively.
Offering advice to aspiring actors, Mirza stressed that careers need not be limited by early setbacks.
“There is no shelf life. You decide how long you want to work for,” she said, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning, integrity and commitment.
With inputs from Agencies