Fans relive the magic as ‘Mohra’ prepares for a theatrical comeback after 32 years
Dubai: Bollywood nostalgia is in the air as Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar revisit the magic of their 1994 blockbuster ‘Mohra’ ahead of its return to cinemas.
As the action thriller prepares for a theatrical re-release on November 6, Raveena has delighted fans by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her reunion with Akshay on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.
The clips show the actors recreating the iconic dance moves from ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’, one of Bollywood's most recognisable songs of the 1990s. Their reunion has brought back memories of a film and soundtrack that continue to resonate with audiences more than three decades later.
Raveena shared the videos on social media, teasing the upcoming re-release while giving fans a glimpse of the pair revisiting their much-loved on-screen chemistry.
Released in 1994, ‘Mohra’ featured Akshay, Suniel Shetty and Raveena in leading roles. Directed by Rajiv Rai, the film blended action, suspense and betrayal with a soundtrack that became a defining part of its legacy.
Songs such as ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ and ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ remain enduring Bollywood favourites, helping the film retain its place in popular culture long after its original theatrical run.
The cast also included Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover and Raza Murad.
Trimurti Films has unveiled a re-release trailer on YouTube, inviting audiences to rediscover the film's action, suspense and memorable music on the big screen.
Produced by Gulshan Rai under the Trimurti Films banner, ‘Mohra’ is set to return to theatres on November 6, giving longtime fans an opportunity to revisit a 1990s favourite and introducing its enduring appeal to a new generation of moviegoers.
For fans, the reunion of Raveena and Akshay offers an extra dose of nostalgia as one of Bollywood's memorable musical moments returns to the spotlight.