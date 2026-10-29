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‘Mohra’ returns in 4K after 32 years as Raveena, Akshay revive ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’

Fans relive the magic as ‘Mohra’ prepares for a theatrical comeback after 32 years

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar in the iconic ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ song from the 1994 film ‘Mohra’.
Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar in the iconic ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ song from the 1994 film ‘Mohra’.
IMDB

Dubai: Bollywood nostalgia is in the air as Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar revisit the magic of their 1994 blockbuster ‘Mohra’ ahead of its return to cinemas.

As the action thriller prepares for a theatrical re-release on November 6, Raveena has delighted fans by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her reunion with Akshay on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

The clips show the actors recreating the iconic dance moves from ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’, one of Bollywood's most recognisable songs of the 1990s. Their reunion has brought back memories of a film and soundtrack that continue to resonate with audiences more than three decades later.

Raveena shared the videos on social media, teasing the upcoming re-release while giving fans a glimpse of the pair revisiting their much-loved on-screen chemistry.

Released in 1994, ‘Mohra’ featured Akshay, Suniel Shetty and Raveena in leading roles. Directed by Rajiv Rai, the film blended action, suspense and betrayal with a soundtrack that became a defining part of its legacy.

Songs such as ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ and ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ remain enduring Bollywood favourites, helping the film retain its place in popular culture long after its original theatrical run.

The cast also included Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover and Raza Murad.

Trimurti Films has unveiled a re-release trailer on YouTube, inviting audiences to rediscover the film's action, suspense and memorable music on the big screen.

Produced by Gulshan Rai under the Trimurti Films banner, ‘Mohra’ is set to return to theatres on November 6, giving longtime fans an opportunity to revisit a 1990s favourite and introducing its enduring appeal to a new generation of moviegoers.

For fans, the reunion of Raveena and Akshay offers an extra dose of nostalgia as one of Bollywood's memorable musical moments returns to the spotlight.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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