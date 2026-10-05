Mohanlal and Shobana’s 1994 classic gets a worldwide 4K Dolby Atmos release on October 8
Dubai: More than three decades after it first won the hearts of Malayalam audiences, Priyadarshan’s much-loved classic Thenmavin Kombathu is returning to theatres in a restored 4K Dolby Atmos version.
The 1994 Mohanlal and Shobana starrer will have a worldwide theatrical re-release on October 8. The film was originally scheduled to return on October 1, but the release was postponed by a week.
Ahead of the re-release, Mohanlal has revisited his memories of the film, describing it as his favourite among his collaborations with Priyadarshan. The actor is also set to return to the big screen as Manikyan, the character he played more than three decades ago.
The restoration, undertaken by Prasad Corporation and Matinee Now, involved scanning the original 35mm negatives in 8K before digitally restoring them to Super 4K. The film has also received a new Dolby Atmos sound mix, giving audiences an enhanced theatrical experience while retaining the character of the original.
Set against a fictional rural backdrop, Thenmavin Kombathu follows the friendship between Sreekrishnan and Manikyan, whose relationship is tested when both fall in love with Karthumbi, played by Shobana. Nedumudi Venu played Sreekrishnan, while the film featured memorable performances from Sreenivasan, Pappu, Sukumari, Kaviyoor Ponnamma and KPAC Lalitha.
The film was more than a commercial success. Cinematographer K.V. Anand and production designer Sabu Cyril won National Film Awards for their work, while the film also received five Kerala State Film Awards.
Its lush visuals, rural setting, comedy, romance and evergreen music have helped Thenmavin Kombathu remain a favourite among Malayalam audiences. Its return also offers a new generation an opportunity to experience one of the most celebrated Mohanlal-Priyadarshan collaborations on the big screen.
With several members of the original cast and crew no longer alive, the re-release carries an added nostalgic significance for longtime viewers.