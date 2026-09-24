‘Hala Mohanlal’ brings Malayalam superstar and industry personalities to Dubai
Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will headline a major entertainment event in Dubai on December 2, coinciding with the UAE National Day celebrations.
Titled ‘Hala Mohanlal’, the show is being billed as a special celebration dedicated to the celebrated actor, bringing together several personalities from the entertainment industry under one roof.
Organisers Vinsmera Jewels and Equity Plus Events announced the event, describing it as a fan-driven celebration of Mohanlal’s decades-long career and enduring popularity.
The event will take place in Dubai on December 2, with organisers promising what they describe as the “biggest show” dedicated to the actor.
The announcement has also received support from MFCWA UAE and LalSparsham UAE, which are backing the celebration.
Known for his extensive body of work across Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal has built a strong fan following among the UAE’s large Malayali community. The December 2 event is expected to bring together fans and entertainment personalities for a large-scale celebration of the actor.
Mohanlal, 66, has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades, with hundreds of acting credits across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. He made his acting debut in 1978 and went on to become one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed performers, known for films including Kireedam, Bharatham, Vanaprastham, Drishyam and Lucifer.
His honours include the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan, as well as multiple National Film Awards and Kerala State Film Awards. In 2025, he was named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour in cinema, recognising his outstanding contribution to Indian film.
Further details, including the venue, participating celebrities, ticket information and programme schedule, are expected to be announced by the organisers.