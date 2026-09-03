Meena Kumari’s iconic 1972 film gets a new lease of life with a restored 4K presentation
Dubai: The 1972 Indian cinema classic Pakeezah, starring legendary actress Meena Kumari, is set to return to the big screen in a newly restored 4K version at the BFI London Film Festival.
The restoration of Kamal Amrohi’s iconic film has been undertaken by the non-profit Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) in collaboration with the Amrohi family.
The restored Pakeezah will have its world premiere at the Festival Lumière in Lyon, France, before being screened at the BFI London Film Festival.
Tajdar Amrohi, son of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, recalled attending the original premiere of Pakeezah in 1972 alongside his father and Meena Kumari, whom he affectionately referred to as Choti Ammi.
He said the film cans arrived at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir in a palanquin for the grand premiere. More than five decades later, he said he never imagined he would return to London to present the restored film with his family.
Recalling his childhood memories, Tajdar said his father’s life revolved around Pakeezah, describing the film as his father’s lifelong mission. He remembered visiting the sets at Filmistan, where much of the film was shot, and witnessing the immense effort that went into creating it.
Kamal Amrohi’s daughter, Rukhsaar Amrohi, also spoke about her father’s deep attachment to the project. She described Pakeezah as his obsession and said the film gave meaning to his life.
Rukhsaar said Meena Kumari was the only actress who could have played the title role, adding that her father nurtured the film for more than 15 years before it was finally completed.
She recalled witnessing, as a teenager, the sacrifices, dedication and perfectionism that went into bringing her father’s vision to the screen.
Rukhsaar said she wished her father were alive to see Pakeezah restored and presented to a new generation of audiences 54 years after its original release.
The making of Pakeezah was almost as dramatic as the story depicted on screen. Conceived in the mid-1950s, the film took around 15 years to complete. Production began in black and white in 1956 before the project was shifted to colour.
The film's long production was marked by delays, a studio fire, creative changes and the personal separation of Amrohi and Meena Kumari.
Despite the challenges, Pakeezah went on to become one of the most celebrated films in Indian cinema, with Meena Kumari’s performance and the film’s music, visual style and elaborate production leaving a lasting influence on generations of filmmakers.
Video Source: Bollywooddirect