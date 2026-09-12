AirTag, home intrusion, copied key, restraining order: Stalker kills Indian woman in California

But accounts emerging after Thakur’s death have focused attention on the months of warning signs that preceded the killing — and her family’s questions over whether more could have been done to save her.

He fled after the attack but was located by police on Highway 50. Following a standoff that shut down eastbound lanes, officers found him inside his vehicle with what authorities said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later died.

Dubai: An Indian-origin woman who had endured months of escalating stalking — including being secretly tracked with an Apple AirTag and finding the alleged stalker inside her home — was shot dead outside her workplace in California despite having obtained a restraining order against him.

In an online fundraiser established to help with funeral and memorial expenses, Daljit Khangura, writing on behalf of the family, described Thakur as a selfless woman who was always willing to help others.

In another alarming incident, he allegedly obtained a copy of the key to Thakur’s apartment and entered her home while she was asleep. Investigators said they did not know how he obtained the key.

Authorities said Rohit had also deflated one of her tyres and then followed her to work so he could offer assistance.

Kumari had travelled from India for what was meant to be an extended stay with her only daughter. Instead, she is now preparing for Shalini’s funeral and facing the journey home alone. Her husband died two years ago. Shalini, who would have turned 39 on September 19, also leaves behind two dogs whose future care relatives are trying to arrange.

For Thakur’s family, however, the overriding question is much more personal: How a woman who had repeatedly reported frightening behaviour and eventually secured a court order still ended up being killed by the man she feared.

However, reports said his precise immigration status remained unclear and that federal court records indicated his case was still pending. A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the local agency did not have access to immigration-status information.

The US Department of Homeland Security said Rohit was an Indian citizen who entered the United States through Arizona in August 2023 and was apprehended by US Border Patrol before being released into the country.

On July 29, Thakur reported that Rohit had violated it by leaving grocery items outside her home. Deputies subsequently tried to contact him but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.