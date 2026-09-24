F.I.R. actor Ishwar Thakur in ICU as family seeks funds amid rising medical costs: 'We spent all our savings'

Family of F.I.R. actor Ishwar Thakur seeks urgent aid for ICU care
Television actor Ishwar Thakur, known to viewers as Golu from the comedy series F.I.R., is currently in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Thane, Maharashtra, after developing a severe kidney infection. His family has appealed to fans for financial help with his ongoing treatment.
The health problems began in 2020, around three months before the COVID-19 lockdown, when Ishwar developed a wound on his foot. His sister Jayshree told HT City that, because he has diabetes, the wound did not heal and the infection eventually spread to other parts of his body, including his kidneys.
His condition worsened significantly two to three days ago, prompting his family to take him to hospital. He was admitted to the ICU soon after doctors assessed his condition. Jayshree said he has not responded since being admitted.
On Wednesday, Jayshree shared an appeal for financial assistance through her brother's Instagram Stories. She said the family had already spent its savings on his treatment and was struggling to manage the rising costs of hospitalisation, medicines and diagnostic tests.
She asked people who were able to help to contribute whatever amount they could and to do so as soon as possible. She also said that a family doctor familiar with Ishwar's medical history is overseeing his treatment, and that the family wants to continue with that care.
The statement read, “A Humble Appeal for Help. I am Jayshree, the sister of Ishwar Thakur. My brother’s health is currently in a very serious condition, and I am making a humble appeal to you for help. What happened? My brother has developed a severe kidney infection. An infection caused by a wound on his leg has spread throughout his body.”
Ishwar has worked primarily in Hindi television comedy, often in supporting roles. He is best known for playing Golu in F.I.R. and also appeared as Anurag in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. His other television credits include May I Come In Madam? and Jijaji Chhat Par Hain.