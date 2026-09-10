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BCCI announces replacement for Harshit Rana ahead of 2026 Asian Games

Yash Thakur steps in as India fast-bowling option for Asian Games, Afghanistan T20s

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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India's Harshit Rana prepares to bowl during the second Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England on July 4, 2026.
India's Harshit Rana prepares to bowl during the second Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England on July 4, 2026.
AFP-OLI SCARFF

Dubai: Harshit Rana was set to compete in the upcoming T20 series for India against Afghanistan and at the 2026 Asian Games. However, an unforeseen injury has ruled out the fast bowler.

In the latest announcement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced Yash Thakur as Rana’s replacement. The statement also confirmed that the injured bowler was progressing well during his rehab.

Rana sustained a rectus femoris strain during a match simulation on September 7. He was subsequently ruled out since then. Now, a replacement has finally been announced.

Thakur recently made his T20I debut during India’s tour of Zimbabwe in July. He got two wickets in four games. Moreover, the 27-year-old has picked 81 wickets in 50 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches.

Thakur plays for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCCI statement also confirms the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah in the squad, who had uncertainty looming around his participation.

India will take on Afghanistan in a three match T20 series before heading to Japan to defend their Gold Medal at the Asian Games. Shreyas Iyer will lead the Men in Blue with Tilak Verma acting as the vice-captain.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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