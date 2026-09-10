India will take on Afghanistan in a three match T20 series before heading to Japan to defend their Gold Medal at the Asian Games. Shreyas Iyer will lead the Men in Blue with Tilak Verma acting as the vice-captain.

In the latest announcement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced Yash Thakur as Rana’s replacement. The statement also confirmed that the injured bowler was progressing well during his rehab.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.