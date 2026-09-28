Pakistan will face the winner of Sri Lanka and Nepal in the semi-finals, while India is on the opposite side of the draw. This keeps open the possibility of an India-Pakistan clash in the gold-medal final on October 3 if both teams win their semi-finals. The rivals could also meet in the bronze-medal match if both lose in the last four.

Moreover, rain had already affected the other side of the knockout draw. Pakistan also progressed to the semifinals without facing a delivery after their quarterfinal against Hong Kong was abandoned due to persistent rain . Pakistan advanced because of their superior ICC T20I ranking.

The washout means the 10 th ranked Afghanistan’s campaign is over, while defending champions India move into the last four without taking the field. Their semifinal will be played on October 1 against the winner of Tuesday’s quarter-final between Sri Lanka and Nepal. The rain was even a major factor during India's one off T20 game against Japan .

Persistent rain left the outfield unplayable at Korogi Sports Park, with the match eventually called off without a toss. Under the tournament rules, the world No. 1 India progressed because they entered the knockout stage as the higher-ranked side.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.