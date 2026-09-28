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India reach Asian Games semifinals without playing a single bowl

Afghanistan exit as rankings rule after abandoned quarterfinal in Japan

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks off the field after loosing his wicket during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare, on July 26, 2026.
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks off the field after loosing his wicket during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare, on July 26, 2026.
AFP-JEKESAI NJIKIZANA

Dubai: India reached the men’s cricket semifinals at the Asian Games 2026 without playing a single ball after rain abandoned their quarterfinal against Afghanistan in Nisshin, Japan, on Monday.

Persistent rain left the outfield unplayable at Korogi Sports Park, with the match eventually called off without a toss. Under the tournament rules, the world No. 1 India progressed because they entered the knockout stage as the higher-ranked side.

The Men in Blue had received a direct quarterfinal berth based on their ICC T20I ranking, while Afghanistan reached the last eight after finishing second in Group A.

The washout means the 10th ranked Afghanistan’s campaign is over, while defending champions India move into the last four without taking the field. Their semifinal will be played on October 1 against the winner of Tuesday’s quarter-final between Sri Lanka and Nepal. The rain was even a major factor during India's one off T20 game against Japan.

Moreover, rain had already affected the other side of the knockout draw. Pakistan also progressed to the semifinals without facing a delivery after their quarterfinal against Hong Kong was abandoned due to persistent rain. Pakistan advanced because of their superior ICC T20I ranking.

Pakistan will face the winner of Sri Lanka and Nepal in the semi-finals, while India is on the opposite side of the draw. This keeps open the possibility of an India-Pakistan clash in the gold-medal final on October 3 if both teams win their semi-finals. The rivals could also meet in the bronze-medal match if both lose in the last four.

For India, the unusual route to the semi-finals means the team will have to wait until Thursday for its first competitive match at the Games.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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