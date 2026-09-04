India’s overseas struggles prompt BCCI to rethink FTP

Board plans greater focus on rest, fitness and acclimatisation before SENA tours
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to make changes to the Future Tours Programme (FTP) to give players more time to rest, recover and adapt before major overseas assignments.
The decision was discussed at a review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, held against the backdrop of India's disappointing run in Ireland and England and growing concerns over player workload and injuries.
While speaking to the media after the meeting, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said the board had identified the need for a different approach ahead of tours to South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia - countries where conditions can be markedly different from those in India.
The meeting was attended by Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir, Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman and other senior BCCI officials.
India's recent results in Ireland and England were a major talking point during the meeting. The team lost the T20I series against Ireland 2-0 before suffering a 4-0 defeat in the T20I series in England. India also lost the ODI series in England 2-1.
Saikia admitted that the results needed a closer look and said the board had discussed how India could be better prepared for future overseas tours.
"Yes, we did not do well," Saikia told reporters after the meeting. "We wanted to know what the reasons are. We have to do certain soul-searching about that, and in future, what we will be doing before going to any of the SENA countries; we have chalked out some strategy on that."
The BCCI's focus, however, was not on singling out individual players. Saikia said the review was aimed at looking at the team's broader fitness policies and finding ways to prevent similar problems in the future.
Player workload and fitness also featured prominently in the discussions.
Saikia pointed to the demanding cricket calendar and said the amount of cricket players are required to play can have a direct impact on their fitness. He cited the two-month Indian Premier League (IPL) season before India's England assignment as one example.
India's 15-member ODI squad in England saw three or four players pick up injuries during the series, according to Saikia.
"We have to think about they have played two months of IPL prior to that. All this takes a toll on the health of the players," he said.
The BCCI is now looking at what changes can be made within the existing international calendar to better manage workloads.
Saikia stressed that Thursday's meeting did not focus on any particular player.
"There was no discussion on any individual player today. Today's discussion was totally general in nature," he said, adding that the board had sought feedback from the captains and head coach to formulate a broader strategy.
One of the key proposals is to make future schedules less demanding, particularly before major series in SENA countries.
Saikia said the BCCI had instructed officials responsible for the FTP to push for schedules that allow players sufficient rest before demanding overseas assignments. The board also wants teams to have more time to acclimatise to local conditions.
Practice or friendly matches could also be included before major series to help players adjust to the conditions.
"The only challenge which we are facing is that there are too many matches in the year," Saikia said.
He added that the BCCI's various departments were working closely together and that there were no major coordination issues between the men's and women's teams, coaching staff and the CoE.
BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar did not attend the meeting as he was out of town.
Saikia said the meeting had been called at short notice and that attempts to join it online were also unsuccessful.
India's upcoming calendar remains crowded, with the Asian Games followed by home series against Afghanistan and the West Indies. The team will then travel to New Zealand before hosting Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, ahead of a five-Test home series against Australia.
- With inputs from agencies