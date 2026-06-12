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Indian television and film actor Dinyar Tirandaz dies at 69

He began his film journey with the 1984 release Duniya

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
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Television brought him widespread recognition through popular shows like Nukkad, Byomkesh Bakshi, and the sitcom Zabaan Sambhal Ke
Television brought him widespread recognition through popular shows like Nukkad, Byomkesh Bakshi, and the sitcom Zabaan Sambhal Ke

Veteran actor Dinyar Tirandaz has died in Mumbai on June 11, 2026, at the age of 69, closing a career that stretched across more than four decades in theatre, film, and television. The cause has not been made public.

Tirandaz was widely regarded off screen as an affable, witty presence, remembered fondly by peers for his easy humour and warmth.

He began his film journey with the 1984 release Duniya and went on to carve out a steady niche as a dependable character actor. Television brought him widespread recognition through popular shows like Nukkad, Byomkesh Bakshi, and the sitcom Zabaan Sambhal Ke, where his portrayal of Mr. Keki Daruwala became especially memorable. His sharp comic timing helped him connect with audiences across generations.

On the big screen, he appeared in several mainstream Bollywood titles including Hello Brother, Albela, Chalte Chalte, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. His final credited appearance came in the 2017 Gujarati family drama Wass...up! Zindagi.

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