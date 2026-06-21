Who is Revati Sule? Meet the bride whose Mumbai wedding had SRK dancing and Salman Khan in attendance

The Sharad Pawar granddaughter kept a low profile until her star-studded wedding
Dubai: By now you have probably seen the videos. Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Koi Mil Gaya. Salman Khan arriving in an all-black look with a new bald head. Amitabh Bachchan chatting with Nita Ambani. Ranbir Kapoor looking sharp in black.
All of this happened at the wedding celebrations of Revati Sule, whose ceremonies in Mumbai took place over 19 and 20 June. But who exactly is the bride at the centre of it all?
Revati is the daughter of NCP (SP) leader and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule and businessman Sadanand Sule. That makes her the granddaughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, one of the most influential figures in Indian politics and the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party.
Despite the weight of her family name, Revati has largely stayed out of the political spotlight. She has occasionally been seen supporting her mother during election campaigns, particularly during the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency races, but has not pursued a public political career of her own.
Revati studied Economics at St Xavier's College in Mumbai before heading to London, where she completed a Master's degree in Public Administration at the London School of Economics. She has maintained a relatively private life, rarely appearing in the media outside of family events.
Revati married Sarang Lakhani in a ceremony held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai on 20 June. Sarang is the son of industrialist and politician Arun Lakhani and serves as the executive director of the Nagpur-based Vishvaraj Group. He also has a sporting background, having represented India in badminton at international events.
The couple made their first public appearance as newlyweds dressed in matching white outfits.
The wedding celebrations spanned two days and drew guests from across Bollywood, politics and business. The sangeet on 19 June featured a performance by singer Rahul Vaidya and a memorable appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, who danced with the bride and groom to his hit Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Videos of SRK striking his signature open-armed pose went viral almost immediately.
The wedding ceremony the following evening saw arrivals including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan with daughter Shweta, Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Ravi Kishan, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Anil Ambani, Ritesh Sidhwani, and political figures including Aditya Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray.