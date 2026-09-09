Son charged with murder after mother's body found in duffel bag

Welfare check leads to grim discovery as police find security cameras apparently disabled
A welfare check on a 73-year-old woman in Texas took a disturbing turn when deputies entered her home and found her body wrapped in bloody sheets and a rug inside a duffel bag, according to court records.
Now her 34-year-old son has been charged with murder.
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Arman Malik is accused of killing his mother, Dyna Sorto De Malik, at their home in west Harris County, near Houston, before allegedly concealing her body inside the bag.
The case began after a concerned family member reported being unable to contact the woman.
According to court documents cited by ABC13 and the Houston Chronicle, Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the home on Valley Knoll Drive at around 10pm on September 1.
When nobody answered, deputies forced their way inside.
A sergeant entering the property detected an odour consistent with a decomposing body, according to court records.
Inside the home, deputies found Malik apparently asleep and noticed a blood-stained sheet in the middle of a room.
When the sheet was moved, officers discovered an unzipped duffel bag containing the woman’s body.
Investigators said she had been wrapped in bloody sheets and a rug. Blood had seeped into the carpet, while additional blood was found on a nearby dresser.
Malik was initially taken to hospital after reportedly losing consciousness. He was arrested after his release and initially charged with tampering with a corpse.
He has since also been charged with murder.
Court records allege Malik intentionally caused serious bodily injury to his mother by striking her in the head with his hands.
Investigators also discovered another unusual detail inside the home.
Court records show three Blink security cameras had apparently been disabled or repositioned.
Investigators said the batteries had been removed from one camera, another had been turned towards a wall, and a third was facing a vase.
Detectives also reported finding what appeared to be dried blood beneath Malik’s fingernails and scratches or injuries on his hands.
Investigators found the woman’s iPhone inside the house. According to the Houston Chronicle’s account of court records, investigators found the phone locked for an hour after an unsuccessful password attempt, leading a detective to believe someone may have tried to access it before.
Authorities have not publicly established when Dyna died or disclosed a detailed timeline of what they believe happened before her body was discovered.
Neighbours told ABC13 that Malik had recently moved into his mother’s home.
They said Dyna had expressed concern about her son coming to live with her, according to the station.
The investigation began when Dyna’s daughter became worried after being unable to reach her mother and requested the welfare check that ultimately led deputies to the house.
Malik was booked into Harris County Jail after leaving the hospital.
A judge set bond at $500,000 on the murder charge and another $500,000 on the charge of tampering with a corpse, bringing his total bond to $1 million.
During an initial court appearance, Malik’s defence attorney told the court that he had psychological issues and required medical treatment, according to local media reports.
He is scheduled to return to court on October 12.
The allegations against Malik have not been proven in court.