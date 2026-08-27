Indian model found stabbed in her Delhi home dies

The suspect, her gym instructor, is reportedly on the run
Indian student-cum-model identified by the single name Muskan was found stabbed and bleeding in her home in Delhi, reported IANS. The suspect, her gym instructor, is missing.
The 21-year-old was reportedly alone in her house in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar when she was attacked on Wednesday with a knife.
Neighbours who heard her cries for help alerted the authorities to her plight. She was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.
"We are searching for the culprit," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Gupta told reporters, adding that police were examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas as part of the investigation.
Muskan's friend, Aman, told media she was the youngest of three sisters. One of her siblings had called him when they found out about the crime and asked him to go to Muskan’s house. "I received a call, but I don't remember the exact time. They told me they were not at home and that someone had entered the house and stabbed Muskan," he told IANS.
He also claimed that the trainer was known to have harassed Muskan previously. "He had troubled her earlier as well, and after this incident, suspicion immediately fell on him," Aman said.
Further investigations are underway.