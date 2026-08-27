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Indian model found stabbed in her Delhi home dies

The suspect, her gym instructor, is reportedly on the run

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Indian model found stabbed in her Delhi home dies
IANS

Indian student-cum-model identified by the single name Muskan was found stabbed and bleeding in her home in Delhi, reported IANS. The suspect, her gym instructor, is missing.

The 21-year-old was reportedly alone in her house in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar when she was attacked on Wednesday with a knife.

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Neighbours who heard her cries for help alerted the authorities to her plight. She was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

"We are searching for the culprit," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Gupta told reporters, adding that police were examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas as part of the investigation.

Muskan's friend, Aman, told media she was the youngest of three sisters. One of her siblings had called him when they found out about the crime and asked him to go to Muskan’s house.  "I received a call, but I don't remember the exact time. They told me they were not at home and that someone had entered the house and stabbed Muskan," he told IANS.

He also claimed that the trainer was known to have harassed Muskan previously. "He had troubled her earlier as well, and after this incident, suspicion immediately fell on him," Aman said.

Further investigations are underway.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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