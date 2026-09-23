Digger first reviews: Tom Cruise’s apocalyptic satire is brilliant or a mess, depending on who you ask

Matt Neglia, founder of Next Best Picture, called it "Tom Cruise's most dynamic and interesting role in years." He then gave the compliment a twist of the knife. He said the part lets Cruise play big to the cheap seats, but it never gives him room to go deeper. He argued that the performance could have carried far more power and nuance if the film's ambitious story hadn't tilted so heavily toward zany spectacle that, in his words, felt empty.