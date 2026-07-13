Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the trailer feels less like a conventional blockbuster and more like a fever dream wrapped in political satire, psychological drama and apocalyptic spectacle. Cruise plays “the most powerful man in the world,” but this isn’t a noble leader. He’s a man teetering on the edge of delusion, desperately trying to convince everyone that he alone can save humanity from a catastrophe he appears to have unleashed himself.

The first trailer for Digger is gloriously unhinged. Cruise, who has spent decades redefining the modern action hero with the Mission: Impossible franchise, isn’t flexing impossible stunts or hanging off airplanes here. Instead, he leans into age, vulnerability and something far more unsettling—a deeply flawed, profanity-spewing world leader convinced he’s humanity’s last hope.

If there’s one criticism, it’s that the trailer is intentionally cryptic. Beyond the broad premise, it offers few clues about the narrative, leaving audiences to decipher whether Digger is a satire, a thriller, a dark comedy or all three rolled into one.

The supporting cast—including Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons and John Goodman—flashes by in snippets, each appearing to inhabit a world populated by disillusioned, abrasive people, many of whom seem to believe they have their own version of a saviour complex. No one appears particularly heroic. Everyone looks a little broken, a little cynical and entirely fascinating.

Unlike Ethan Hunt, Cruise doesn’t need to outrun explosions here. His greatest battle appears to be with his own ego and the crushing weight of power. It’s refreshing to see the 64-year-old star step away from relying solely on physicality and embrace a role that demands unpredictability over athleticism. His performance looks theatrical, volatile and even darkly funny.

The footage is chaotic in the best way possible. One moment, Cruise is delivering expletive-filled tirades with manic conviction; the next, cities seem to be crumbling as society descends into panic. There’s a surreal energy running through the trailer, making it difficult to predict where the story is headed—and that’s precisely what makes it so compelling.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.