Open champion Fox and 2022 winner Hovland join Rory McIlroy in Dubai in January 2027
Dubai: Reigning Open champion Ryan Fox and former winner Viktor Hovland will compete at the 2027 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which returns to Emirates Golf Club from January 21-24.
The pair join Rory McIlroy, who confirmed his participation last month as he looks to win the Dallah Trophy for a record-extending fifth time.
New Zealander Fox claimed his maiden Major title at the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in July. A birdie on the final hole secured a one-shot victory over Cameron Young, making him only the second player from New Zealand to win the Claret Jug after Sir Bob Charles in 1963.
Fox also carded a third-round 62, matching the lowest round in men's Major championship history.
The 39-year-old, who turns 40 during the second round in Dubai, has enjoyed considerable success throughout his career. He won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in 2023, added two PGA Tour titles in 2025 and previously tasted victory in the UAE at the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Classic.
“Winning The Open is still taking a while to sink in, but coming back to Dubai as the Champion Golfer of the Year is something I’m really looking forward to,” said Fox. “The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is an event I watched a lot growing up, and the field is always strong. I’ve had some good weeks on the Majlis without quite putting four rounds together, so I’d love to give myself a chance on the Sunday this time.”
Hovland returns to the tournament where he made history in 2022, defeating Richard Bland in a play-off to become the first Norwegian to lift the title.
The 2023 FedEx Cup winner and European Ryder Cup player arrives in Dubai after an eighth PGA Tour triumph at the Travelers Championship in June, where he overcame world number one Scottie Scheffler in a play-off. He then finished second behind Scheffler at the Tour Championship in August.
“I’ve got really good memories of Dubai, especially that finish in 2022 – birdie, eagle, birdie to get into the play-off,” said Hovland. “The tournament just seems to get bigger every year and it’s always a cool atmosphere. I proved a lot to myself with the win at the Travelers and I feel like I’m really close, so I’m looking forward to getting back to Emirates Golf Club and hopefully putting myself in contention again.”
Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, welcomed the latest additions to the field.
“We want the Hero Dubai Desert Classic to be an event the world’s best players love to win, so to have the Champion Golfer of the Year and a former champion join Rory is a great start to our 2027 field. Ryan’s finish at Birkdale was one of the moments of the golfing year, and Viktor knows exactly what it takes to win here. We look forward to announcing more big names in the coming weeks.”
A new hospitality offering, Rooftop18, will be available throughout all four days of the 2027 tournament.
The venue overlooks the 18th, ninth and 16th greens, as well as the 17th tee, with views of the Dubai skyline. Guests can enjoy a five-hour brunch package featuring a premium casual buffet and unlimited house beverages.
Tickets are priced at AED 695 on Thursday, AED 895 on Friday and AED 995 on Saturday and Sunday. Availability is limited.
Corkill said: “Rooftop18 gives fans a completely new way to enjoy the tournament. The 18th is where the Hero Dubai Desert Classic is won and lost, and Rooftop18 puts you right on top of it. It’s a brilliant day out, even if you’re new to golf, and it makes a great gift too.”
With the tournament taking place less than a month after Christmas, organisers are encouraging fans to consider tickets and hospitality packages as gifts for golf enthusiasts, families and friends.
Weekend admission tickets are available for AED 110 before the event, increasing to AED 135 on the day. General admission is free on Thursday and Friday for those who register, while children aged 17 and under, companions and carers can attend free throughout the four days.
The Dallah Lounge, the tournament's premium hospitality experience between the ninth and 18th greens, has been expanded and redesigned for 2027. Tickets cost AED 2,200 on Thursday, AED 3,100 on Friday and AED 3,400 on Saturday and Sunday. A season ticket is also available for AED 11,500, while Clubhouse Hospitality packages start at AED 500.
Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, with availability limited.
Away from the course, Tournament Town will once again feature live music, entertainment and activities for families, including Family Friday. Eat Street also returns with a selection of international food options, with further details on performers and food outlets expected closer to the tournament.
There will be no public parking at Emirates Golf Club. Organisers are advising visitors to use the Metro, with Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station located directly outside the venue.
The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the Middle East's longest-running professional golf tournament and one of the flagship events on the DP World Tour's Rolex Series.
Fans can register for free Thursday and Friday admission, purchase weekend tickets and explore premium hospitality options at www.dubaidesertclassic.com.