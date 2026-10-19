Rory McIlroy labels Dubai as 'second home' as he confirms 2027 Dubai Desert Classic return

38th edition takes place 21–24 January 2027 at Emirates Golf Club
Dubai: Rory McIlroy will return to Emirates Golf Club from January 21-24 as he bids to win a record-extending fifth Dallah Trophy after confirming his participation in the 2027 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
The world number two and career Grand Slam winner enters the tournament as a six-time major champion after successfully defending his Masters title at Augusta National in April. He became just the fourth player to win consecutive Green Jackets, joining Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods, while matching Faldo's total of six major titles.
It has been a hugely successful 12 months for the Northern Irishman. Alongside his Masters triumph, McIlroy helped Europe secure a Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black, their first away win since 2012. He also claimed a seventh Race to Dubai title, moving ahead of Seve Ballesteros, and is competing for an eighth in the closing weeks of the 2026 season, which would draw him level with Colin Montgomerie's record.
McIlroy is the most successful player in the history of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He first appeared as a 16-year-old amateur in 2006 before securing his maiden professional victory at Emirates Golf Club three years later, aged 19. Further wins followed in 2015, 2023 and 2024.
“It’s been another incredible year, and to win the Masters again, this time with my parents there to share it with me, was very special. A memory I’ll cherish forever,” said McIlroy.
“I love coming to Dubai and the UAE, and I've always considered Dubai a second home. It's where my professional career really started, and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will always mean a lot to me. The support from the fans at Emirates Golf Club is always incredible, and I can't think of a better place to start the year."
Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, welcomed McIlroy's return.
"We never take Rory's participation for granted, and to have him return as a back-to-back Masters champion is the perfect way to launch our 38th edition. Alongside the world-class golf, we're giving fans more reasons than ever to join us, from Rooftop18 and an expanded Dallah Lounge to more entertainment, food and family activities in Tournament Town."
Early bird tickets are available for a limited time, with a range of options for spectators.
General admission remains free on Thursday and Friday for fans who register for a ticket. Weekend admission costs AED 85 during the early bird period, increasing to AED 110 before the event and AED 135 on the day. Children aged 17 and under, along with companions and carers, can attend free throughout the four-day tournament.
Rooftop18 is a new addition for 2027, replacing The Social on Sixteen and operating throughout all four days. The venue overlooks the 18th, ninth and 16th greens and the 17th tee, with views of Dubai's skyline.
Guests can enjoy a five-hour brunch package featuring a premium casual buffet and unlimited house beverages. Early bird prices are AED 595 on Thursday, AED 795 on Friday and AED 895 on Saturday and Sunday. Standard prices rise to AED 695, AED 895 and AED 995 respectively.
The Dallah Lounge, the tournament's flagship premium hospitality experience, has been expanded and redesigned, providing additional capacity and views of the ninth and 18th greens. Early bird tickets start at AED 1,980 on Thursday, AED 2,800 on Friday and AED 3,050 on Saturday and Sunday. A season ticket is available for AED 10,500.
Clubhouse Hospitality packages are also available, starting at AED 500.
Tournament Town will once again offer live music, entertainment and family activities for ticket holders, including Family Friday.
Eat Street, introduced in 2026, also returns with a broader selection of international food and casual dining options. Further details about entertainment and participating food outlets will be announced closer to the tournament.
The tournament's Mental Fitness & Recovery Zone returns for a fourth year, providing players and their teams with a dedicated space to relax and recover during the competition.
Spectators can also participate in the Step FORE It Challenge, alongside health checks and additional wellness activities that will be revealed ahead of the event.
Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), a founding partner that has supported every edition since the tournament began in 1989, will take on an expanded role as presenting partner of the ‘Go for the Green’ sustainability initiative.
The Hero Dubai Desert Classic was the first golf tournament in the Middle East, and the first DP World Tour Rolex Series event, to receive GEO Certification. It has maintained that status for four consecutive years.
For the 2027 edition, the tournament will introduce the winning proposal from its Green Incubator Challenge, organised with Deloitte. Competition winner Notpla will bring seaweed-based packaging to food and beverage outlets across the venue.
Other planned measures include more sustainable signage, efforts to reduce food waste and mangrove planting. Fans are also encouraged to use public transport, with Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station located directly at the entrance to Emirates Golf Club.
The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the oldest professional golf tournament in the Middle East and a flagship Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour.
Fans can register for free Thursday and Friday admission, purchase weekend and premium hospitality tickets, and find the latest tournament information at www.dubaidesertclassic.com.