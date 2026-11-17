15-time Major champion makes a return in Bahamas tournament
Tiger Woods is back. The 15-time Major winner announced he will be playing in the 20-player field along with Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland for the upcoming Hero World Challenge at the unofficial event he hosts in the Bahamas, according to ESPN. The tournament will take place on December 3-6.
Woods last competed in the 2024 British Open at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut in his last year playing all four majors. He also played the 36-hole PNC Championship with his son, where he could ride in a cart.
Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon in February 2025 and missed the entire year. As he was starting to practice this March, he was arrested and jailed on a DUI charge.
The 20-man field at Albany Golf Club is for players from the top 50 in the world ranking, though it reserves a spot for the tournament host.
Woods turns 51 at the end of the year and hasn't won a tournament since the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan. Before that, he won the 2019 Masters. Since then, his best finish at a major was T-38 at the 2020 Masters.
With a decent showing at the Hero World Challenge, attention will immediately turn to the possibility that he can play the Augusta Masters in April next year.