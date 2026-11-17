Woods last competed in the 2024 British Open at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut in his last year playing all four majors. He also played the 36-hole PNC Championship with his son, where he could ride in a cart.

Tiger Woods is back. The 15-time Major winner announced he will be playing in the 20-player field along with Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland for the upcoming Hero World Challenge at the unofficial event he hosts in the Bahamas, according to ESPN. The tournament will take place on December 3-6.

Woods turns 51 at the end of the year and hasn't won a tournament since the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan. Before that, he won the 2019 Masters. Since then, his best finish at a major was T-38 at the 2020 Masters.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.