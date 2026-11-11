Tiger Woods' physical appearance at 50 draws attention

Tiger Woods' recovery fuels hope for a comeback in competitive golf
Dubai: Tiger Woods’ appearance at a recent Bridgestone Golf content shoot has drawn attention, with fans commenting not only on the possibility of a return to competition but also on how youthful and healthy the 50-year-old looked.
Woods appeared at the shoot in South Florida on Wednesday and offered an encouraging update on his fitness. He said he was “feeling better, there’s no doubt about that” and had been “training quite a bit”. He also appeared to hint at being present at the Hero World Challenge, joking: “I’ll be at Hero. I’m there either way, so I’ll see you there!”
The 50-year-old stopped short of confirming that he would compete at the Hero World Challenge, which he hosts in the Bahamas from December 3-6. He has confirmed he will attend the event, but his playing status remains uncertain.
However, instead of his comments, it was the 15-time major champion’s look that drew everyone’s attention. Some interpreted his upbeat appearance as a positive sign for his recovery, while others were simply pleased to see him looking well.
Fans were quick to share their reactions, with several comparing his appearance to how he looked a decade ago. One wrote: “At first glance I thought this clip was from 6-8 years ago. He looks good, which is great to see.”
Another commented: “Tiger looks ten years younger. Stay on that road — in all senses.”
Others focused on his apparent improvement, with one fan saying: “That’s a sober look, looks good on him.” Another joked: “That's 36 year old Tiger with bags under his eyes after a Halo 4 marathon...”
One supporter summed up the mood by writing: “Whether he tees it up or not, seeing Tiger healthy and upbeat is a win. The man has fought back more than once. Never count him out.”
Woods has endured a series of injuries and medical procedures in recent years. He ruptured his Achilles tendon in March 2025 and underwent his seventh back procedure later that year. His last appearance in an official PGA Tour event was at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut.
He last competed in the TGL finals in March 2026, shortly before his car accident in March earlier this year.
But things have been good for the legendary athlete even away from golf as Woods recently reunited with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren for an important family occasion. The former couple posed together at a signing ceremony on November 6, celebrating their son Charlie’s commitment to play college golf at Florida State University.
For now, Woods’ latest comments have given fans reason to be optimistic, although a return to competitive golf will depend on his recovery and whether he feels ready to play again.