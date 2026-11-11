Tiger Woods' physical appearance at 50 draws attention

Fans were quick to share their reactions, with several comparing his appearance to how he looked a decade ago. One wrote: “At first glance I thought this clip was from 6-8 years ago. He looks good, which is great to see.”

However, instead of his comments, it was the 15-time major champion’s look that drew everyone’s attention. Some interpreted his upbeat appearance as a positive sign for his recovery, while others were simply pleased to see him looking well.

The 50-year-old stopped short of confirming that he would compete at the Hero World Challenge, which he hosts in the Bahamas from December 3-6. He has confirmed he will attend the event, but his playing status remains uncertain.

Woods appeared at the shoot in South Florida on Wednesday and offered an encouraging update on his fitness. He said he was “feeling better, there’s no doubt about that” and had been “training quite a bit”. He also appeared to hint at being present at the Hero World Challenge, joking: “I’ll be at Hero. I’m there either way, so I’ll see you there!”

Dubai: Tiger Woods’ appearance at a recent Bridgestone Golf content shoot has drawn attention, with fans commenting not only on the possibility of a return to competition but also on how youthful and healthy the 50-year-old looked.

For now, Woods’ latest comments have given fans reason to be optimistic, although a return to competitive golf will depend on his recovery and whether he feels ready to play again.

But things have been good for the legendary athlete even away from golf as Woods recently reunited with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren for an important family occasion. The former couple posed together at a signing ceremony on November 6, celebrating their son Charlie’s commitment to play college golf at Florida State University.

Woods has endured a series of injuries and medical procedures in recent years. He ruptured his Achilles tendon in March 2025 and underwent his seventh back procedure later that year. His last appearance in an official PGA Tour event was at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut.

One supporter summed up the mood by writing: “Whether he tees it up or not, seeing Tiger healthy and upbeat is a win. The man has fought back more than once. Never count him out.”

Others focused on his apparent improvement, with one fan saying: “That’s a sober look, looks good on him.” Another joked: “That's 36 year old Tiger with bags under his eyes after a Halo 4 marathon...”

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.