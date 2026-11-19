His comeback has also raised the possibility of a father-son appearance at the PNC Championship, scheduled for December 17 to 20. Tiger and Charlie have teamed up at the event in previous years and won the competition in 2020. However, Tiger has yet to confirm his participation, leaving open the prospect of another appearance alongside his son.

Meanwhile, attention will also turn to his father, who is preparing to return to competitive golf. Tiger has confirmed he will play at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from December 3 to 6, marking his return to competition.

He recovered with a run of pars before closing with a birdie on the 18th, but his three-over-par 75 was not enough to hold on to the lead. He finished the tournament at two-under overall, taking fifth place and ending as the best performer among the Benjamin golfers. He recorded eight birdies across the two rounds.

However, he was unable to maintain his advantage on Wednesday as difficult weather conditions made scoring challenging. Heavy rain and winds approaching 20 miles per hour affected the field, and Charlie struggled on the front nine, shooting four over par, including a double bogey on the eighth.

His mother was present to watch the impressive performance, and the two shared a hug near the 18th green after he completed his round. The moment came as Charlie celebrated a landmark achievement in his high school golf career.

The 17-year-old, son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, opened the two-day competition at Mission Club + Resort with a five-under-par 67 on Tuesday. According to Golfweek, it was the lowest round ever recorded by a Benjamin School golfer at the state championships and gave him a two-shot lead heading into the final day.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.