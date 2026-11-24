There is, however, a different account of the couple’s plans. A report by People on November 17, citing sources close to them, said Woods and Vanessa were happy with their relationship and were taking things slowly. One source said there was no serious marriage proposal at present, adding that both were content with how things stood.

Woods, meanwhile, has faced his own difficulties. He was arrested following a car crash in Florida in March and later received treatment abroad. In September, he entered no-contest pleas to reduced driving offences and was handed a five-year driving licence suspension.

The report added that Vanessa had previously been keen for the relationship to move towards an engagement but had since eased the pressure, particularly after Woods stood by her during her health battle.

“His breakup with Elin was horrible, and when you get right down to it, that’s really what’s been holding him back from proposing to Vanessa. He’s afraid he’s going to fail again. But he also knows he has to take a leap of faith.”

The 50-year-old has been dating Vanessa, 48, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr., since 2024. Their relationship became public in March 2025, and the couple have since supported each other through a difficult period involving Woods’ legal troubles and Vanessa’s breast cancer diagnosis.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.