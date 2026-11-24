Love and doubts: Tiger Woods weighs next step with Vanessa Trump
Dubai: Tiger Woods is reportedly considering marriage to Vanessa Trump, but the golfer remains hesitant about taking the next step because of the painful end to his first marriage.
The 50-year-old has been dating Vanessa, 48, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr., since 2024. Their relationship became public in March 2025, and the couple have since supported each other through a difficult period involving Woods’ legal troubles and Vanessa’s breast cancer diagnosis.
However, Radar Online, citing an unnamed source, reported that Woods remains apprehensive about proposing because of his divorce from Swedish model Elin Nordegren.
“He’s a man in love, but he’s also got a lot of baggage from his first marriage,” the source told the publication.
“His breakup with Elin was horrible, and when you get right down to it, that’s really what’s been holding him back from proposing to Vanessa. He’s afraid he’s going to fail again. But he also knows he has to take a leap of faith.”
Woods and Nordegren married in 2004 and divorced in 2010 after the golfer’s infidelity scandal. They have two children together, Sam and Charlie.
The report added that Vanessa had previously been keen for the relationship to move towards an engagement but had since eased the pressure, particularly after Woods stood by her during her health battle.
Vanessa announced in May that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She confirmed in October that she was cancer-free.
Woods, meanwhile, has faced his own difficulties. He was arrested following a car crash in Florida in March and later received treatment abroad. In September, he entered no-contest pleas to reduced driving offences and was handed a five-year driving licence suspension.
The couple’s families have also become part of their relationship. Vanessa has five children from her marriage to Donald Trump Jr., while Woods shares two with Nordegren.
Radar Online’s latest report suggested that Woods could eventually propose, although it did not give a timeline.
There is, however, a different account of the couple’s plans. A report by People on November 17, citing sources close to them, said Woods and Vanessa were happy with their relationship and were taking things slowly. One source said there was no serious marriage proposal at present, adding that both were content with how things stood.
For now, neither Woods nor Vanessa has publicly confirmed plans to marry.