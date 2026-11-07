“Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University — go Noles!” he wrote. Woods congratulated his son in the comments, saying he was proud of him as he entered the next chapter of his life.

The former couple posed alongside the 17-year-old at Benjamin High School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Friday. Woods and Nordegren, who finalised their divorce in 2010, were both dressed in Florida State gear for the occasion.

Woods, 50, and Nordegren, 46, separated in 2009 after revelations about the golfer’s infidelity and finalised their divorce the following year. Woods is currently in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, which became public in March 2025.

The reunion is another example of Woods and Nordegren coming together to support their children. They also share a daughter, Sam, 18, and have attended several of Charlie’s golfing milestones in recent years.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.