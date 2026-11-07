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Tiger Woods, ex-wife Elin Nordegren reunite for Charlie Woods' big day

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren reunite to support son Charlie's golfing future

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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2004: Woods marries Elin Nordegren. 2006: Woods posts eight PGA Tour wins but injures a muscle in his left shoulder blade. He plays through the injury and wins the World Golf Championships-American Express.
2004: Woods marries Elin Nordegren. 2006: Woods posts eight PGA Tour wins but injures a muscle in his left shoulder blade. He plays through the injury and wins the World Golf Championships-American Express.
AFP

Dubai: Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren put on a united front as they celebrated their son Charlie’s commitment to play golf at Florida State University.

The former couple posed alongside the 17-year-old at Benjamin High School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Friday. Woods and Nordegren, who finalised their divorce in 2010, were both dressed in Florida State gear for the occasion.

Nordegren’s partner, former NFL player Jordan Cameron, also attended the ceremony with their three children. Charlie had verbally committed to Florida State in February, announcing his decision on Instagram.

“Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University — go Noles!” he wrote. Woods congratulated his son in the comments, saying he was proud of him as he entered the next chapter of his life.

The reunion is another example of Woods and Nordegren coming together to support their children. They also share a daughter, Sam, 18, and have attended several of Charlie’s golfing milestones in recent years.

In February, they were pictured together at Charlie’s championship ring ceremony after Benjamin School won the 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A state title.

They also reunited at the PNC Championship in December 2024, where Woods competed alongside Charlie and Sam served as their caddie. Nordegren was seen congratulating Woods during the event.

Woods, 50, and Nordegren, 46, separated in 2009 after revelations about the golfer’s infidelity and finalised their divorce the following year. Woods is currently in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, which became public in March 2025.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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