GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Sanju Samson funds Kerala sprinter TM Atul after record-breaking gold

TM Atul's athletics journey gets a boost from Sanju Samson's foundation

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kerala sprinter TM Atul, who broke a 15-year-old meet record in the 100m, and cricketer Sanju Samson, who is supporting the youngster’s training and sporting expenses.
Kerala sprinter TM Atul, who broke a 15-year-old meet record in the 100m, and cricketer Sanju Samson, who is supporting the youngster’s training and sporting expenses.
X/ANI

Dubai: Indian cricketer Sanju Samson is funding Kerala school sprinter TM Atul's sporting career, covering his training, travel, diet, and equipment after the youngster won gold with a record-breaking performance at the state school athletics meet.

Atul clocked 10.63 seconds in the senior boys’ 100-meter sprint at the Kerala State School Athletics Meet in Kozhikode, breaking a 15-year-old meet record. Jijin Vijayan set the previous record of 10.70 seconds in 2011.

The achievement earned Atul recognition as Kerala’s fastest school sprinter in the event, while Samson's support has helped him pursue athletics without shouldering the financial burden alone.

According to Onmanorama, Samson personally called Atul from New Zealand to congratulate him on winning the gold medal. The cricketer’s foundation sponsors the youngster’s sporting expenses, including professional training, travel, dietary requirements and equipment such as running spikes and jerseys.

Atul, a student of Government DVHSS Charamangalam in Cherthala, Alappuzha district, comes from Mararikulam. His father, Martin, works as a fisherman.

The young sprinter trains under Kerala Sports Council coach Sam Ji and has already established himself as a promising talent. At the 2025 Kerala State School Sports Meet in Thiruvananthapuram, Atul set records in the junior boys’ 100m and 200m events, clocking 10.81 seconds and 21.87 seconds, respectively. His performances caught Samson’s attention, leading to the sponsorship.

Samson’s support has also extended to travel for competitions. The foundation funded Atul’s air tickets to participate in the World School Athletics Meet in Goa, helping him gain experience beyond state-level competitions.

The Sanju Samson Foundation has committed to helping young athletes from challenging circumstances access professional coaching, travel and other facilities needed to develop their potential.

For Atul, the latest gold medal and record-breaking run represent another step forward in his athletics journey, backed by a cricketer who has chosen to invest in emerging sporting talent from his home state.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's Sanju Samson during a training session

Yuvraj Singh hails Sanju Samson's selfless gesture

2m read
India's Sanju Samson during a training session

Sanju Samson has a strong message for his critics

2m read
India's Sanju Samson bats during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on October 22, 2026.

Sanju celebrates record 67 with Rajinikanth song

3m read
India's Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring his half century during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22, 2026.

Samson's 23 ball fifty, Dhir's 42 seal India win

2m read