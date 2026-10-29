TM Atul's athletics journey gets a boost from Sanju Samson's foundation
Dubai: Indian cricketer Sanju Samson is funding Kerala school sprinter TM Atul's sporting career, covering his training, travel, diet, and equipment after the youngster won gold with a record-breaking performance at the state school athletics meet.
Atul clocked 10.63 seconds in the senior boys’ 100-meter sprint at the Kerala State School Athletics Meet in Kozhikode, breaking a 15-year-old meet record. Jijin Vijayan set the previous record of 10.70 seconds in 2011.
The achievement earned Atul recognition as Kerala’s fastest school sprinter in the event, while Samson's support has helped him pursue athletics without shouldering the financial burden alone.
According to Onmanorama, Samson personally called Atul from New Zealand to congratulate him on winning the gold medal. The cricketer’s foundation sponsors the youngster’s sporting expenses, including professional training, travel, dietary requirements and equipment such as running spikes and jerseys.
Atul, a student of Government DVHSS Charamangalam in Cherthala, Alappuzha district, comes from Mararikulam. His father, Martin, works as a fisherman.
The young sprinter trains under Kerala Sports Council coach Sam Ji and has already established himself as a promising talent. At the 2025 Kerala State School Sports Meet in Thiruvananthapuram, Atul set records in the junior boys’ 100m and 200m events, clocking 10.81 seconds and 21.87 seconds, respectively. His performances caught Samson’s attention, leading to the sponsorship.
Samson’s support has also extended to travel for competitions. The foundation funded Atul’s air tickets to participate in the World School Athletics Meet in Goa, helping him gain experience beyond state-level competitions.
The Sanju Samson Foundation has committed to helping young athletes from challenging circumstances access professional coaching, travel and other facilities needed to develop their potential.
For Atul, the latest gold medal and record-breaking run represent another step forward in his athletics journey, backed by a cricketer who has chosen to invest in emerging sporting talent from his home state.