Indian gold medallist praises CM Vijay after receiving Rs 15.5 million reward

Vithya Ramraj lauds government support after record-breaking medal haul in Japan
Dubai: Indian athlete Vithya Ramraj has praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay for supporting sportspersons after receiving a Rs 1.55 crore (Dh 594,883) reward for her feats at the 2026 Asian Games.
Ramraj won three medals at the Games in Japan. She achieved gold medal in the women’s 4x400m relay, silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles.
Her bronze medal performance also saw her break a 42-year-old national record previously held by PT Usha. The 27-year-old’s total announced cash incentives reached Rs 1.55 crore, earning Rs 75 lakhs (Dh 287,846) for her gold medal, Rs 50 lakh (Dh 191,898) for silver and Rs 30 lakh (Dh 115,138) for the bronze.
Speaking after being honoured by Vijay in Chennai, Ramraj praised the government’s investment in sports facilities and athlete development.
“The government is really, really doing a great job because they are putting in a lot of effort,” Ramraj said to ANI.
She highlighted improvements to hostels, including better food, air-conditioned accommodation and equipment, while also welcoming the government’s focus on Mission 2028, aimed at preparing Tamil Nadu athletes for the Los Angeles Olympics.
“I’m very happy. The government is already providing support. As a player, I feel that players need to give more; only then will the government provide more support,” Ramraj added.
Vijay also honoured other athletes, including Indian cricketer Washington Sundar, who received Rs 75 lakh after helping India win gold in men’s cricket at the Asian Games.
The Tamil Nadu government has also launched its ‘Dream Olympics’ initiative, offering financial assistance to help athletes prepare for major international competitions, including the 2028 Games.
For Ramraj, the recognition reflects the importance of sustained government support as athletes target further success on the international stage.