Vithya Ramraj meets Tamil cinema icons after record-breaking feats
Dubai: Superstar Rajinikanth and Dhanush met Indian athlete Vithya Ramaraj and congratulated her on her impressive three-medal campaign at the Asian Games in Nagoya, where she won gold, silver and bronze.
The Tamil Nadu athlete made headlines after breaking PT Usha’s 42-year-old national record in the women’s 400m hurdles, where she won the bronze medal. Ramaraj clocked 54.75 seconds to win silver, improving Usha’s previous mark of 55.42 seconds set at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.
Ramaraj also helped India win gold in the women’s 4x400m relay and claimed silver in mixed 4x400m relay, capping a memorable campaign. Her performances earned her recognition from the Tamil film superstar, who met her alongside coach Nehpal Singh and Chennai District Masters Athletic Association President M Shenbagamoorthy.
“Great Man Great Memories, happy meeting Sir Rajnikanth,” Ramraj wrote on Instagram. She shared photos of their interaction.
Few days back, the Asian Games medallist also met actor Dhanush who congratulated Ramaraj on her achievements. “Happy to meet Dhanush Sir, thank you for the motivation,” she wrote.
The athlete and her coach were later felicitated by Velammal Nexus at Velammal Vidyalaya in Avadi, Chennai. The institution presented a Maruti Swift Dzire car to Ramaraj in recognition of her contribution to Indian athletics. Her coach, Singh, was also gifted a car.
The recognition from Rajinikanth, Dhanush and the gifts from Velammal Nexus mark another milestone for Ramaraj, whose performances in Nagoya have brought renewed attention to Indian athletics.