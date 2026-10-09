The athlete and her coach were later felicitated by Velammal Nexus at Velammal Vidyalaya in Avadi, Chennai. The institution presented a Maruti Swift Dzire car to Ramaraj in recognition of her contribution to Indian athletics. Her coach, Singh, was also gifted a car.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.