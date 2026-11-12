PT Usha seeks PM Modi meeting after IOA election shock, Anju Bobby George hits back

IOA election turmoil: PT Usha alleges manipulation, Anju Bobby George responds
Two of India's greatest sporting icons, PT Usha and Anju Bobby George, are at the centre of a growing controversy following the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections.
Usha, the current IOA president, has alleged serious irregularities in the election process after suffering a shock defeat that could threaten her chances of securing another term.
The legendary athlete has now approached the International Olympic Committee (IOC) seeking an investigation and is also trying to secure a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain what happened.
Meanwhile, Anju Bobby George, who topped the election, has responded strongly to the allegations.
Speaking to Malayala Manorama, Usha alleged that several election rules were violated, including restrictions on social media campaigning and organised canvassing.
She claimed that despite submitting complaints with supporting evidence to the returning officer, no action was taken.
Usha also raised concerns about discrepancies in the vote count.
She revealed that she had approached the IOC's Ethics Commission and was seeking an appointment with Modi to explain the alleged irregularities.
The former sprinter believes there was a deliberate attempt to remove her from the IOA leadership.
Usha claimed that some of the reforms she introduced after becoming president in 2022 had upset influential people within Indian sports administration.
However, her allegations of electoral manipulation have not been independently established.
The controversy began after Usha failed to secure one of the four women's Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) positions in the IOA election held on November 9.
Anju Bobby George topped the election with 53 votes, followed by former Indian hockey captain Rani Rampal with 50.
Former archer Dola Banerjee received 45 votes, while badminton star Saina Nehwal secured the final position with 43.
Usha finished fifth with 40 votes, missing out by just three votes.
The result was a major setback for the 62 year old, who became the first woman president of the IOA in 2022.
Meanwhile, Anju Bobby George has strongly responded to the allegations surrounding the election.
Speaking to Malayala Manorama, the former World Championships bronze medallist said that elections involve winners and losers and that candidates must respect the outcome.
She also challenged those making allegations to produce evidence.
Anju, who secured the highest number of votes, described her victory as recognition of her contributions to Indian sport.
She pointed out that the 80 voters were former athletes who knew the candidates and could assess their contributions, administrative abilities and how they treated others.
Anju also questioned how anyone could have predicted her victory when she herself did not know who had voted for her.
She maintained that her campaign was conducted properly and said anyone with complaints should approach the appropriate authorities.
However, Anju acknowledged that she too had noticed some issues during the election process.
In another revelation during her interview with Malayala Manorama, Usha claimed that certain people had asked her to persuade Anju Bobby George and former sprinter Ashwini Nachappa to withdraw their nominations.
However, she said she refused.
Usha explained that both were accomplished athletes who had every right to contest the election.
She also insisted that she had no personal problem with those who voted against her.
According to Usha, her concern was not the defeat itself but the alleged lack of transparency in the election process.
That remains the big question.
The next IOA Executive Council elections are scheduled for December 5, and Usha's defeat in the SOM category has made her path to another term considerably more difficult.
Under the IOA constitution, a presidential candidate must be an SOM representative or a member of the General Assembly.
However, Usha could still become eligible to contest if a national sports federation nominates her as its representative.
Asked whether she would consider contesting again if a federation supported her, Usha said she would make that decision when the situation arose.
She also made it clear that one election defeat would not end her involvement in Indian sport.
For now, all eyes will be on whether Usha manages to secure a meeting with Modi and whether the IOC decides to investigate her allegations.
What began as an election among former athletes has now turned into a major controversy involving two of Kerala's greatest sporting personalities.