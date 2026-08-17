India sets its sights on global sporting power

“Indian sport is poised for a massive leap and when I say this, it is with conviction,” she says.

Speaking to GN Focus, the former sprint queen says, “I have been part of the Indian sports ecosystem for over five decades as an elite athlete, as a coach, as someone who still runs an athletic academy in Kerala, and now as President of the Indian Olympic Association for four years. I am convinced that our sporting ecosystem will witness growth never seen before. The work is in that direction, full tilt, with all the stakeholders on the same page. I am sure that not only the 2030 CWG but even as far as the 2036 Olympics is concerned, India will be a strong candidate, even though the whole process of selection by the IOC has changed. I am in touch with the world sports bodies at large and can tell you that today, India is looked at as huge in the sporting world and this is not just about our athletes performing.”

Backing the ambition

The big question, then, is: what tangible steps are being taken to create a roadmap for India to become more than a one-sport nation beyond cricket? The Union Budget for 2026-27 has allocated a record Rs44.8 billion (Dh1.74 billion) to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, reflecting a sharp 18 per cent year-on-year increase. The funding will bolster sports infrastructure, strengthen elite athlete support programmes such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), expand athlete training initiatives and support the overhaul of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

If the unprecedented financial backing is one pillar of the master plan, the Union Sports Ministry also deserves kudos for going the whole hog with the Khelo India Mission, which has resulted in more than 1,000 training hubs springing up across the country to identify talent from rural and semi-urban pockets. Add to this the National Sports Governance Act, which seeks to introduce best practices across National Sports Federations (NSFs), including athlete representation in decision-making bodies, eliminating gender bias and bringing federations under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

A breakdown of the sports budget shows that a whopping Rs9.17 billion has been allocated to SAI to manage national camps and elite training logistics — so much so that questions have often been raised over whether the so-called return on investment (RoI) has been commensurate.