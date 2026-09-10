Para archer Sheetal Devi gets a perfect 10 in playoff to win gold

The 19-year-old defeated Kazakhstan’s Aizada Seidan in a dramatic gold-medal clash that ended level at 144-144 after the regulation arrows. The contest went into a shoot-off and it seemed to barely faze Sheetal. She calmly fired a perfect 10 into the inner ring, putting the pressure squarely on Seidan. The Indian contingent around the range sensed victory even before the Kazakh archer took her final shot. Seidan could manage only a nine, triggering celebrations as Sheetal clinched gold on the final day of the World Archery Para Series Stage III in Ahmedabad.