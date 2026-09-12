These photographs provide a glimpse of the time when Usha, famously known as the ‘Payyoli Express’, was setting new records on the track. She participated in three Olympic Games: Moscow in 1980, Los Angeles in 1984, and Seoul in 1988, and made history as the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic athletics final. In the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, she narrowly missed winning a medal in the 400m hurdles, finishing fourth.