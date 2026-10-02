At its heart, it’s home food’: Karam Sethi on bringing Gymkhana to Dubai

A month after opening in Gate Village, Gymkhana has not receded. If anything, the interest has deepened. The wait for a table is still real, and the tandoori lamb chops (genuinely, mouthwateringly good) are the gift that keeps on giving: one bite in, and you already know you're in trouble, already thinking about the return visit before the first is even finished.Many arrive with a prior idea of Gymkhana already in their heads, having eaten at the original in London, visited one of its other international locations, or simply known the restaurant by reputation. For them, this is not an introduction so much as the latest version of something they already know.