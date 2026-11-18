Indian flag moment highlights camaraderie at Quad leaders' photo session
Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught attention during a photo opportunity with fellow Quad leaders in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, when he picked up a small Indian flag placed on the floor as a marker for the leaders' positions.
The moment unfolded as Modi posed alongside US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for an official group photograph.
As the leaders gathered for the picture, Modi noticed the Indian flag marker on the floor and picked it up. Trump responded, “Save it”, in a brief exchange that added a light-hearted moment to the diplomatic gathering.
The interaction came during an important meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad, bringing together the four countries to discuss cooperation and shared priorities across the Indo-Pacific.
Earlier, Modi described the Quad as a constructive and trusted partnership, emphasising its role in addressing regional challenges and providing practical solutions.
“It gives me immense pleasure to meet you all. Manila and the Quad have shared an age-old and special bond,” he said.
Recalling the grouping's history, Modi noted that officials from the four countries first met in Manila in 2007. The dialogue was revived in 2017, also in the Philippine capital.
“Today, holding a Quad meeting once again in this historic city marks an important milestone,” he said, adding that the foreign ministers had met five times since January 2025, demonstrating their shared commitment to the partnership.
“From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technology to disaster response, it has been our endeavour that Quad provides trusted solutions for the entire Indo-Pacific,” Modi said.
Before Modi delivered his statement, Trump had warm words for the Indian Prime Minister during the leaders' photo opportunity.
“We have a great relationship with these people, and these countries,” Trump told reporters, describing Albanese, Takaichi and Modi as phenomenal people and his friends.
Referring specifically to Modi, Trump added: “By the way, he's a very tough man, just in case.”
The Manila gathering marked the first Quad leaders-level meeting of Trump's current presidential term, highlighting renewed engagement among the four partners on regional security, economic cooperation and emerging technologies.
With inputs from Agencies