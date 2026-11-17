Trump says to catch China on rare earths 'within 10 months'
MANILA: President Donald Trump announced that the United States, Australia, India and Japan have signed several agreements on critical minerals and rare earths, saying the goal is to ensure no Quad nation is vulnerable to coercion by any single foreign supplier.
Trump also said Tuesday on the sidelines of the Manila summit that the US would catch China in rare earths production "within 10 months".
"We are making rare earths at a level that we've never made before. We're going to catch them within 10 months, they say," he told reporters ahead of a meeting with the Quad security alliance countries.
He added said the group will launch its first-ever Quad Business Leaders Forum next year, and that the next 12 months will “very much surprise people.”
The announcement came as Quad leaders met in Manila on Tuesday for their first leaders’ meeting of Trump’s current term.
Critical minerals and rare earths are used in electronics, clean energy, aerospace, defense and semiconductors, and Chinese domination of the supply chain has long concerned the US and its partners.
Japan was hit when China halted shipments of some minerals used in aerospace, defence and semiconductor industries after a diplomatic dispute.
The minerals push is part of a wider US effort.
In February, the White House launched FORGE, a preferential trade-and-investment framework for critical minerals, at a ministerial attended by 54 nations and the EU, per Metal Tech News.
The Quad’s cohesion has been questioned.
The group has been strained by Trump’s decision last year to raise tariffs on Indian goods to 50% over Russian oil purchases.
Analysts also asked whether the lack of a leaders’ summit had downgraded the group’s importance.
The Manila meeting is the first leaders’-level session of this term. At home, Bloomberg reports Trump-backed critical minerals deals face growing pressure after the midterms.
May 2026: At a Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, the group said it would mobilise $20 billion in government and private money to strengthen critical mineral supply chains. The four also signed the Quad Critical Minerals Framework, and India and the US signed a separate framework on critical minerals and rare earths.
October 31: Quad foreign ministers announced the first Quad Business Leaders’ Forum, to connect governments with private-sector stakeholders. They also announced over $85 million for AI infrastructure and $10 million for critical minerals recycling.
Next up: Quad export credit agencies are set to meet in Tokyo on November 18.
[With inputs from AFP]