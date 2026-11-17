Modi lauds Bagatsing's legacy as a symbol of enduring India-Philippines connection
MANILA: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Nov. 17) highlighted the “enduring human connections” between India and the Philippines as he was presented with a book on the life of longtime Manila Mayor Ramon D. Bagatsing Sr. during his visit to the capital.
In a post on X, Modi said he received a copy of Bombay: A True-Blue Filipino on Monday (Nov. 16). The book is a biography of Bagatsing, who served as Manila’s mayor for many years.
The book was presented by Bagatsing’s son, former Philippine Ambassador to India Ramon S. Bagatsing Jr., along with members of the family.
Modi described the late mayor’s life as “one of courage, dedication and extensive public service.”
He noted that Bagatsing’s father came from Punjab, and that Bagatsing rose from humble beginnings and overcame various hardships, including those of the Second World War, to become one of Manila’s most distinguished public figures.
“His extraordinary journey is also a wonderful reminder of the enduring human connections between India and the Philippines,” Modi said.
Modi called the book a sign of a “deep-rooted cultural linkage” between the two nations.
Philippine-India relations are at a high point, and Modi’s trip comes just over a year after the two countries upgraded their ties.
Both countries elevated their bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership during President Marcos’ state visit to India in August 2025.
That was Marcos’ first visit to India since taking office in 2022, and it coincided with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro has called the relationship “excellent” ahead of the visit.
India’s ambassador to Manila described it as undergoing a qualitative transformation.
This is the core of the relationship.
Analysts at ISEAS say the foundation laid under Duterte let the Marcos administration elevate the partnership further, with Manila working to bring India into its strategic calculus on maritime security and defence.
Reports from the 2025 visit also noted that Manila praised India’s defense capabilities, including BrahMos.
In 2025, India said it would give Filipino tourists free e-visas, reciprocating the Philippines’ visa-free entry for Indian nationals.
The cultural links Modi highlighted in his post about the Bagatsing biography fit this theme.
Modi is in Manila for the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, with the Philippines hosting as 2026 ASEAN Chair.
It is his second visit to the Philippines since 2017.
Reports say the agenda includes security cooperation and strengthening economic and commercial ties with ASEAN.
Marcos hosted a gala dinner for visiting leaders the night before the summits.