PM Modi unveils free e-visa plan for ASEAN travelers at Manila summit
MANILA: India has announced plans to offer free e-visas to tourists from ASEAN’s 11 member states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the ASEAN-India Summit in Manila.
PM Modi announced the free e-visas for ASEAN tourists at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila on Tuesday (Nov. 17, 2026).
It's not immediately clear whether it is an “announcement” or a “proposal.”
Timing and application details have not been released.
Newswire reported that it was "proposal" for a free tourist e-visa for citizens of 11 Southeast Asian countries.
The announcement: Indian outlets citing the foreign ministry readout say Modi announced free e-visas for ASEAN tourists after his two-day Manila visit. Other outlets, including Outlook and Business Standard, say he proposed free e-visas for tourists from ASEAN member countries.
No details yet: The Prime Minister’s Office listed it among nine initiatives but gave no start date or application details.
Eleven countries: ASEAN has 11 member countries.
The sources don’t say whether India is asking for reciprocity.
In its earlier deals, it has tended to respond to visa-free moves by others . A blanket offer to all 11 members, with no reciprocal conditions mentioned, would be unilateral in effect.
An e-visa waiver removes the fee, not the process.
As an earlier Thailand arrangement shows, travelers must still apply through India’s official e-Visa portal, so it is a fee waiver and not visa-free entry.
Thailand: India already offers Thai nationals a free 30-day, double-entry e-Tourist visa, in force until December 31, 2027 or until further orders.
Philippines: In August 2025, India announced free e-visas for Filipino tourists, in response to the Philippines’ decision to grant visa-free entry to Indian nationals. The Manila announcement extends that approach to the whole bloc.
Act East: India’s ties with ASEAN countries are at the heart of its Act East Policy. At the summit, Modi cited more than 100 initiatives since 2014 to strengthen people-to-people ties, and direct flights between India and nine ASEAN countries, per Outlook.
Modi’s package had nine initiatives, including a long-term ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation Plan, nuclear energy technical exchanges, cyber forensics training, a youth connect program and more Nalanda University scholarships.
There is also cooperation in mining and critical minerals.