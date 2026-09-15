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Indian passport travel update: 25 visa-free destinations, 40 on arrival and stays up to 180 days

From Fiji to Vanuatu, Indians get up to 180 days in 25 visa-free destinations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Indian passport grants access to 70 destinations with visa-free, VOA and eTA options
Indian passport grants access to 70 destinations with visa-free, VOA and eTA options
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Dubai: Indian passport holders can travel to 25 destinations without a visa in advance, while 40 countries offer visa on arrival, according to the latest September 2026 Passport Reports ranking.

The Indian passport ranks 132nd globally, with a Mobility Score of 70. The score covers destinations where Indian travellers can enter visa-free, obtain a visa on arrival or use an electronic travel authorisation (eTA).

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UAE passport tops global rankings

The UAE passport remains the world’s strongest passport, ranking No. 1 globally with a Mobility Score of 182.

UAE citizens can enter 128 destinations visa-free, while 44 offer visa on arrival and 10 are accessible through an eTA. Only 16 destinations require a visa in advance.

Singapore ranks second with a Mobility Score of 175, followed by Spain and Malaysia, both on 174. Luxembourg ranks fifth with a score of 173.

The ranking measures passport strength by the number of destinations accessible without a visa, through visa on arrival or via simplified entry arrangements such as an eTA. Entry requirements and permitted stays vary by destination.

How powerful is India’s passport?

India has a Mobility Score of 70 and ranks 132nd globally in the September 2026 Passport Reports ranking.

Overall, Indian passport holders have access to 25 visa-free destinations, 40 visa-on-arrival destinations and five destinations through an eTA. A visa is required in advance for 128 destinations.

Travel rules, permitted stay periods and documentation requirements can change, so Indian travellers should verify the latest entry conditions with the relevant authorities before travelling.

Where can Indians travel visa-free?

The 25 visa-free destinations cover countries across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Permitted stays range from 14 days to 180 days, depending on the destination.

Among the destinations listed are:

  • Angola: 30 days

  • Barbados: 90 days

  • Bhutan: 14 days

  • Dominica: 180 days

  • Fiji: 120 days

  • Gambia: 90 days

  • Grenada: 90 days

  • Haiti: 90 days

  • Kazakhstan: 14 days

  • Kiribati: 90 days

  • Macao: 30 days

  • Malaysia: 90 days, with a Digital Arrival Card

  • Maldives: 90 days

  • Mauritius: 90 days

  • Micronesia: 30 days

  • Nepal: Visa-free

  • Palestinian Territories: Visa-free

  • Philippines: 14 days

  • Rwanda: 30 days

  • Senegal: 90 days

  • St Vincent and the Grenadines: 90 days

  • Thailand: 60 days, with an arrival card

  • Trinidad and Tobago: 90 days

  • Vanuatu: 120 days

Some destinations allow Indian travellers to stay for several months, while others have shorter permitted stays.

40 countries offer visa on arrival

Another 40 destinations offer Indian passport holders a visa on arrival, although the length of stay differs from country to country.

The list includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Jordan, Laos, Madagascar, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nigeria, Palau, Russia, Samoa, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.

The permitted stay can range from 15 days to 90 days or more. For example, Comoros allows 45 days, Saint Lucia 42 days and Togo 15 days.

Several destinations also offer an eVisa as an alternative to obtaining a visa on arrival.

Here is the full list and the permitted stay where specified:

  • Armenia: 120 days

  • Azerbaijan: 30 days

  • Bolivia: Stay not specified

  • Burundi: 30 days

  • Cambodia: 30 days

  • Comoros: 45 days

  • Democratic Republic of the Congo: 7 days

  • Djibouti: 90 days

  • Equatorial Guinea: Stay not specified

  • Ethiopia: 90 days

  • Gabon: 90 days

  • Guinea: 90 days

  • Guinea-Bissau: 90 days

  • Indonesia: 30 days

  • Jordan: 30 days

  • Laos: 30 days

  • Madagascar: 90 days

  • Marshall Islands: 90 days

  • Mauritania: 90 days

  • Mongolia: 30 days

  • Morocco: 30 days

  • Myanmar: 30 days

  • Nigeria: 90 days

  • Palau: 30 days

  • Papua New Guinea: 30 days

  • Russia: 30 days

  • Saint Lucia: 42 days

  • Samoa: 90 days

  • Sierra Leone: 30 days

  • South Sudan: 90 days

  • Suriname: 90 days

  • Tanzania: Stay not specified

  • Timor-Leste: 30 days

  • Togo: 15 days

  • Tuvalu: 30 days

  • Uganda: Stay not specified

  • Ukraine: Stay not specified

  • Uzbekistan: 30 days

  • Vietnam: 90 days

  • Zimbabwe: 90 days

Travel note: The permitted stay shown is based on the Passport Reports listing supplied. Entry rules, visa conditions and maximum stays can change, so travellers should confirm the latest requirements with the destination country before travelling.

5 destinations offer eTA access

Indian passport holders can access another five destinations through an electronic travel authorisation or similar pre-registration system:

  • Côte d'Ivoire: 90 days, with pre-enrolment

  • Kenya: 90 days

  • Saint Kitts and Nevis: 90 days

  • Seychelles: 90 days, with tourist registration

  • Sri Lanka: 30 days

 128 countries require a visa in advance

For Indian passport holders, 128 destinations require a visa to be obtained before travel, according to the September 2026 Passport Reports ranking. The list includes major travel and business destinations across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Some countries provide an eVisa option, allowing travellers to apply online before departure.

The destinations listed as requiring a visa in advance include:

Europe

Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Vatican City.

Asia

Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brunei, China, Cyprus, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Yemen.

Africa

Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ghana, Guinea, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

North America, Central America and the Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama.

South America

Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Oceania / Pacific

Australia, Fiji, Nauru, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu.

Some destinations offer eVisa routes

Several destinations on the list, including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Egypt, Georgia, India’s neighbouring countries and the UAE, offer an eVisa or online application route, according to the supplied data.

Travel note: Visa rules and application procedures can change. Indian travellers should check the latest requirements, processing times and documentation with the relevant embassy or immigration authority before booking their trip.
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