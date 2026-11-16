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Indian medical students in Philippines get licensing boost ahead of Modi visit

New licensing move could ease path to medical practice in India ahead of Modi visit

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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More than 1,000 Indian students graduated from Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) in the southern Philippines in March 2026.
More than 1,000 Indian students graduated from Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) in the southern Philippines in March 2026.
DMSF

Dubai: Indian students pursuing medical degrees in the Philippines could benefit from fresh progress on professional licensing rules, with the two countries moving towards resolving a reciprocity issue that has complicated their path to practising medicine in India.

Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Harsh Kumar Jain said the Philippine Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) had conveyed last week that Indian graduates of Philippine medical institutions could take the country’s Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) and obtain registration to practise medicine.

The development is significant because India’s National Medical Commission (NMC) requires foreign medical graduates to meet licensing or registration conditions in the country where they obtain their degrees.

Jain said the latest communication addressed one of the conditions for these graduates to appear for India’s Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), ANI reported on Sunday.

Why does this matter for Indian students?

Thousands of Indian students travel to the Philippines to study medicine, with many intending to return home and pursue medical careers.

Under India’s foreign medical graduate regulations, students must satisfy several requirements relating to their course, internship and eligibility to practise medicine in the country where they studied.

The Philippine licensing requirement has been a particular concern because foreign applicants must satisfy reciprocity rules governing whether their home countries offer comparable professional rights to Filipino citizens.

In June, the Indian Embassy in Manila advised students that guidance from Indian authorities on establishing the required reciprocity was still awaited.

The ambassador’s latest announcement suggests progress on this issue, although the precise terms of the new communication have not been independently confirmed.

The Philippine regulator had previously clarified in 2023 that foreign graduates of recognised medical institutions could apply for the licensing examination, subject to applicable legal requirements.

Does this mean graduates can practise in India?

Not automatically.

Indian medical graduates returning from the Philippines must still satisfy the NMC’s applicable rules, including examination, qualification and internship requirements.

The latest development concerns an important part of the eligibility process rather than automatic recognition of Philippine medical degrees in India.

Students should therefore verify their individual eligibility with the relevant authorities before relying on the announcement.

Around 7,000 Indian students in Philippines

Jain said approximately 40,000 Indians were living in the Philippines, including around 7,000 students pursuing higher education, particularly medical courses.

He described educational and professional exchanges as an important part of the relationship between the two countries.

The ambassador said improved direct air connectivity, easier travel and growing awareness were also encouraging tourism, business and academic exchanges.

Modi’s visit to strengthen ties

The announcement comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manila from November 16 to 18 for the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit.

Jain said India-Philippines relations had undergone a significant transformation since the two countries elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership in August 2025.

The partnership has brought closer defence cooperation, growing business interest and more frequent high-level exchanges.

“We are moving beyond a traditionally friendly relationship towards a partnership with considerable strategic and economic substance,” he told ANI.

Modi is also scheduled to attend a dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for visiting leaders.

For Indian medical students, the latest progress on licensing reciprocity could provide greater clarity about their professional future, although formal eligibility and registration requirements remain crucial.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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