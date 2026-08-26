Why thousands of Indian students are crossing the sea to study medicine in the Philippines

Why Indian medical students pick the Philippines — and why Davao is emerging as a hub
Manila: For Indian families, sending a child abroad to study medicine is a major decision. Yet thousands have made the Philippines their destination, drawn by a combination of English-language instruction, an American-influenced medical curriculum, clinical training, comparatively accessible costs and a growing Indian student community.
One of the Philippines' most striking success stories is Nirav Prajapati, an Indian graduate of the University of Northern Philippines (UNP) College of Medicine.
Dr. Prajapati topped India's June 2017 Medical Council of India screening examination, scoring 239 out of 300 and finishing ahead of more than 4,000 candidates.
Even more notable, he was the second UNP graduate to rank first in India's medical screening examination; another UNP graduate had topped the examination in 2013.
That kind of result gave Indian students and parents an important signal: studying medicine in the Philippines did not necessarily mean sacrificing competitiveness in India's licensing system.
In 2017, UNP already had more than 400 Indian students enrolled in its College of Medicine and more than 300 taking pre-medicine courses, according to ABS-CBN.
Easier visa process south: In June, Philippine First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos met with government agencies to address concerns raised by Indian medical students studying in the Philippines. Discussions focused on improving visa processing and reducing burdens on foreign students and professionals. The First Lady said reforms are necessary if the Philippines wants to become an educational hub.
Today, the Philippines' appeal has since expanded well beyond northern Luzon.
Davao, in particular, has become a major centre.
The scale of that migration was on display in Davao City in March 2026, when 1,015 Indian-origin students received Doctor of Medicine degrees from the Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) at its 25th International Medical Doctors Graduation Ceremony. Indian media described it as one of the largest cohorts of Indian medical graduates from a single overseas institution in recent years.
DMSF itself says its March 2026 graduating class exceeded 1,050 students, making it the largest graduating batch in the school's history.
The numbers illustrate something bigger: the Philippines has developed into an established overseas medical-education destination for Indian students, rather than merely an alternative for students who could not secure a place in India.
Why the Philippines, and why Davao City?
Perhaps the simplest reason is also one of the most important: medical education in the Philippines is conducted in English.
For Indian students who have already studied extensively in English, the transition is relatively straightforward. Medical textbooks, lectures, examinations and much of the clinical environment can be navigated without having to learn an entirely new language.
That matters enormously in medicine, where misunderstandings can have consequences for patient care.
David Pillai of Transworld Educare, which assists Indian students seeking medical education in the Philippines, told EducationTimes that English-medium instruction and the school's US-based curriculum are among the factors that distinguish the Philippine pathway.
The Philippine medical system has long been influenced by the American model.
For Indian students, that can be particularly attractive if the eventual ambition is not simply to return to India, but to pursue postgraduate training in the US, US, Australia or the Middle East.
DMSF describes its curriculum as U.S.-influenced, combining basic sciences with clinical integration. The school also promotes preparation for international licensing pathways.
Pillai specifically highlighted problem-based learning (PBL), in which students learn to apply medical knowledge to clinical problems rather than relying exclusively on traditional classroom instruction.
That creates an important attraction: Many Indian students choose the Philippines to get a medical degree, prepare them for a licensing examination, and take postgraduate training elsewhere.
For some families, the Philippines is therefore viewed as the first international step in a longer global medical career.
A medical degree is not just about classrooms and laboratories. Students need exposure to hospitals and patients.
Davao is the principal urban center of Mindanao and a major regional hub for health services and education. The city's government describes Davao as a center of education and human-resource development, while DMSF says it maintains affiliations with teaching hospitals in the city.
For an overseas student, having a major city around the medical school matters.
It means access to:
hospitals and clinical rotations;
laboratories and diagnostic facilities;
a large patient population;
accommodation and transportation;
restaurants and international food;
airports and other urban infrastructure; and
a substantial community of fellow foreign students.
The result is a medical-school experience that is less isolated than studying in a small university town.
For parents sending a teenager or young adult thousands of kilometers away, safety can be as important as tuition fees.
Davao has cultivated a reputation for security and order. In 2025, the city ranked second safest in the Philippines in the World Travel Index, with an overall safety score of 80.73%.
The 2025 Numbeo-based assessment cited by the Philippine Information Agency also placed Davao among Southeast Asia's safest cities.
That does not mean Davao is crime-free, and parents should still assess accommodation, transportation and individual campus security. But the city's reputation provides something important for overseas students:
peace of mind.
For Indian parents making their first trip abroad to attend a child's graduation, that reassurance can be significant.
Davao is thousands of kilometers from India, but it can be surprisingly easy for Indian students to adapt.
The tropical climate is broadly familiar to students from southern India. Indian food is also increasingly available, while the large Indian student population provides an instant social network.
DMSF now promotes dedicated support for Indian students, including Indian food and accommodation services.
This creates an important psychological advantage.
A student arriving from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Gujarat or Delhi does not necessarily have to build an entirely new social world from scratch.
There are already classmates who speak familiar languages, eat familiar food and understand the pressures facing Indian medical students.
The Indian community has reached a critical mass
This may be one of the biggest reasons Davao's appeal has become self-reinforcing.
The more Indian students graduate, the more Indian families hear about the school through relatives, friends, doctors and education consultants.
DMSF says thousands of Indian students have graduated from the institution, while Indian media reported that nearly 12,000 Indian students had graduated from DMSF over the years.
That creates a powerful network effect: Indian student graduates, returns home, recommends the Philippines, younger students follow, Indian community grows, the next generation feels more comfortable coming.
It is similar to how overseas education destinations become established through alumni networks.
For many Indian families, the Philippines offers a potentially more accessible route to medical education than highly competitive private medical schools in India.
The attraction is not simply tuition.
Families also consider:
accommodation;
food;
transportation;
living expenses;
admission costs;
length of study; and
the potential return on the investment if the graduate ultimately obtains postgraduate training or a medical license abroad.
DMSF markets its program as an affordable alternative for Indian students, although actual costs vary considerably by school, accommodation and personal spending.
This is where families need to crunch the numbers carefully.
A lower headline tuition fee does not automatically mean a lower total cost. Students should calculate the complete cost of the medical degree, living expenses, travel, examination fees and possible additional training.
The attraction becomes even stronger for students who see medicine as an international career.
DMSF graduates have pursued pathways involving examinations such as FMGE, USMLE, PLAB, AMC and DHA, according to EducationTimes.
The National Medical Commission, however, makes an important point: graduating from a foreign medical school does not automatically give someone the right to practice medicine in India or another country. Licensing requirements of the destination country must still be met.
For India specifically, foreign medical graduates must comply with NMC requirements and the applicable licensing examination and training rules. The NMC's current regulations include the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations and updated guidance.
This distinction is crucial.
A Philippine medical degree is an educational qualification—not an automatic medical license in India.
The 2026 Davao graduating class tells the story
The 1,015 Indian graduates in March represented more than a statistic.
Some were the first doctors in their families.
Others were continuing family medical traditions.
For some parents from cities and towns such as Nashik, Kanchipuram, Mysuru and Saharanpur, the graduation ceremony represented their first visit to the Philippines.
They were not simply watching a child receive a foreign degree.
They were watching a dream become a profession.
Among the graduates were Indian students who had already established family traditions in medicine, as well as students following siblings into the profession.
The batch's reported top performers included Dr. Persia Jayakeerthana of Tamil Nadu, followed by Dr. Mohan Kumar Bhuvaneswari, also from Tamil Nadu, and Dr. Akshat Gupta of Uttarakhand, according to Indian education media.
For students such as Dr. Muskan Gaba, whose brother had also graduated from DMSF and later performed strongly in India's FMGE, the Philippines has become part of a family medical pathway.
But there is an important regulatory caveat
The phrase “NMC-recognized” needs to be used carefully.
India changed its rules for foreign medical graduates under the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations, 2021. The NMC has specifically addressed the Philippine system because Philippine medical education traditionally involves a separate pre-medical BS program followed by the MD program.
The NMC has said the Philippine BS course cannot simply be treated as equivalent to India's MBBS course, and it has imposed specific requirements under the post-2021 regulatory framework.
At the same time, India's NMC has recognized that the Philippine graduate medical/MD program is structured differently from India's system and has examined how Philippine medical graduates fit within the FMGL framework.
CHED said in 2025 that the Philippine Doctor of Medicine program is designed in compliance with requirements communicated to the Indian Embassy, including a 54-month medical program followed by a 12-month clinical internship/clerkship.
For prospective students, the safest approach is to verify the exact school, program structure, admission date, internship arrangement and current NMC eligibility requirements before enrolling.
Rules can change during a student's six-year journey.
The Philippine medical-education industry is no longer an obscure destination for Indian students who missed out on medical school at home.
It has become an established transnational education corridor.
The journey increasingly looks like this:
India → Davao → MD → Indian or international licensing examination → postgraduate training → global medical career.
The success of graduates such as Nirav Prajapati, combined with the sheer scale of the 2026 DMSF graduating class, has helped reinforce that pathway.
And Davao's advantage may be that it offers something that rankings and tuition tables cannot easily measure:
It gives Indian families the feeling that their children are studying far from home without being completely far from home.
That combination—English, medicine, affordability, safety, community and an international career pathway—helps explain why Davao has become one of the Philippines' most visible destinations for Indian medical students.
Why the Philippines — and why Davao?
The answer is ultimately a combination of five forces:
A route into medicine that can be more accessible than India's intensely competitive medical-school market.
Students can study medicine in an English-speaking academic environment.
A large urban healthcare ecosystem provides opportunities for hands-on exposure.
The U.S.-influenced curriculum and international examination pathways appeal to students who see their medical careers extending beyond India.
A relatively safe, tropical, English-speaking Philippine city with a large and growing Indian student community.