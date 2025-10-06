GOLD/FOREX
Philippines opens Digital Nomad Visa — costs, who qualifies, how to apply

Manila welcomes remote professionals with new visa offering two-year tax-free stay

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: If the idea of sending emails from a beach café in Cebu or joining a Zoom call with the waves of Siargao in the background sounds tempting, the Philippines’ new Digital Nomad Visa (DNV) might be exactly what you need.

Launched in April and open for applications since late June, the visa lets remote workers, freelancers, and entrepreneurs live and work legally in the Philippines for up to two years while earning from overseas.

For many UAE residents working remotely or running online businesses, it’s a rare chance to swap the desert skyline for tropical sunsets without missing a deadline.

Who can apply

You must be at least 18 years old, earn a foreign-sourced income of at least $24,000 (Dh88,000) a year, and hold valid international health insurance for your stay. Applicants also need a clean criminal record, proven through a police clearance certificate.

The visa is open to citizens of countries that either offer a similar scheme for Filipinos or have a Philippine embassy or consulate that can process applications.

What you’ll need

Start with the basics: a valid passport (with at least six months before expiry), passport photos, and documents showing you work remotely — for example, an employment contract, client letter, or freelance agreement.

You’ll also need proof of income, such as recent payslips or bank statements, to show you meet the earnings threshold. Add to that international health insurance that covers your entire stay and a police clearance certificate (which may need to be legalized or apostilled).

How to apply

You can apply online through the Philippine e-Visa portal (evisa.gov.ph) or in person at the nearest Philippine Embassy or Consulate.

Online applicants upload their documents, fill in the digital form, and pay the visa fee — estimated between $200–$300 (Dh730–Dh1,100).

Processing typically takes three to twelve weeks, depending on where you apply and how complete your paperwork is.

What you get

Successful applicants receive a 12-month visa, which can be renewed once for another 12 months, allowing a stay of up to two years.

Holders of the DNV are not considered tax residents of the Philippines and are exempt from paying tax on their foreign income — a major draw for remote professionals.

Why this matters

The Philippines is the latest Asian country to open its doors to digital nomads, joining others like Thailand and Indonesia.

With its affordable cost of living, English-speaking population, and strong internet infrastructure in key cities, the country is positioning itself as a regional hub for global freelancers and remote professionals.

For UAE expats craving a slower pace or a fresh backdrop, the new visa makes it possible. Picture wrapping up work as the sun sets over palm trees and spending weekends island-hopping. The Philippines isn’t just offering a visa — it’s offering a new way to live and work.

