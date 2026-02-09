PM Modi's Malaysia visit: Leaders welcome India's BRICS 2026 chairmanship, push for UNSC reforms

"Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a free, open, rules-based, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Both sides welcomed deepening of efforts to implement the 'ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation on the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) for Peace, Stability and Prosperity in the Region' through enhanced cooperation between the AOIP and India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), including concrete initiatives towards implementing the AOIP's areas of cooperation," the statement read.