Modi’s digital milestone: India PM first world leader to cross 100 million on Instagram

Social media record reinforces Prime Minister’s global outreach and youth connect

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram has set a new global benchmark.
X@MIB_India

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first serving world leader to cross 100 million followers on Instagram, setting a new global benchmark for political leadership in the digital age.

The milestone marks more than just a social media achievement. It reflects a decade-long strategy of direct communication and sustained online engagement that has positioned Modi as one of the most digitally influential political figures in the world. Since joining Instagram in 2014, he has steadily expanded his presence, using the platform to share policy initiatives, diplomatic engagements, cultural moments and personal reflections — content that resonates strongly with younger audiences both in India and abroad.

Among global leaders, Modi now commands the largest following by a wide margin. US President Donald Trump ranks second with 43.2 million followers — less than half of Modi’s total. He is followed by Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto with 15 million, Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at 14.4 million, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 11.6 million, and Argentina’s Javier Milei at 6.4 million. Significantly, the combined total of these five leaders does not exceed Modi’s individual follower count.

Beyond Instagram

Modi’s dominance extends beyond Instagram. On X, he has 106.2 million followers, while his Facebook page counts 54 million followers, underscoring his expansive digital footprint across platforms. The numbers highlight a rare level of cross-platform consistency, with Modi maintaining high engagement across multiple audiences.

Within India, the Prime Minister also maintains a substantial lead over other political leaders on Instagram. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stands at around 16.1 million followers, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has approximately 12.6 million.

Strong approval ratings

The social media record coincides with strong approval ratings internationally. As of December 2025, Modi recorded a 70 per cent approval rating in global surveys compiled by Statista, placing him at the top among world leaders. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi followed with 63 per cent, while Argentina’s Javier Milei recorded 60 per cent. Donald Trump ranked 11th with 43 per cent at the time.

Leaders from the National Democratic Alliance described the 100-million milestone as evidence of Modi’s sustained outreach and global appeal. They said the achievement reflects not only his popularity but also a deliberate effort to connect with citizens directly in an era where digital platforms increasingly shape political discourse.

