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Yuvraj Singh lauds Sanju Samson's selfless, team-first approach in New Zealand win

Sanju Samson's selfless move earns praise from cricket legend Yuvraj Singh

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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India's Sanju Samson during a training session
India's Sanju Samson during a training session
AFP-SANKA VIDANAGAMA

Sanju Samson might not have grabbed the headlines with a match winning innings against New Zealand, but his decision to put the team first has earned him special praise from legendary India all rounder Yuvraj Singh.

While Abhishek Sharma and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the show with their explosive batting, Yuvraj made sure to acknowledge Sanju's contribution.

And it had nothing to do with the runs he scored.

Yuvraj's special message for Sanju

Taking to X, Yuvraj praised the opening combination before turning his attention to the Kerala wicketkeeper batter.

"Hats off to @IamSanjuSamson, playing at no. 3 as a complete team man!" Yuvraj wrote.

Sanju, who has enjoyed considerable success as an opener in T20 cricket, moved down to No. 3 to accommodate Abhishek and Vaibhav at the top.

It was a gesture that clearly impressed the former India star.

Yuvraj also had a hilarious message for Abhishek and Vaibhav after their breathtaking batting display.

"And I can't make 100 of 30 or 34 balls," he joked.

He then congratulated Abhishek, whom he has mentored over the years, adding: "Great innings aur apne single bhi le liye."

The Hindi phrase translates to "And you even took your singles."

Describing Abhishek and Vaibhav as a "devastating combination", Yuvraj was clearly delighted with the youngsters' performances.

But his appreciation for Sanju was equally significant.

For a player who has worked hard to establish his place in the Indian team, moving away from his preferred opening position is not necessarily easy.

And as Yuvraj pointed out, Sanju's willingness to adapt is a reminder that cricket is not always about individual milestones.

Sometimes, putting the team first deserves just as much applause.

Sanju Samson is a true team player. No wonder he is a fan favourite

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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