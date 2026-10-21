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'Chai, chai': Sanju Samson and KL Rahul's hilarious Malayalam exchange steals the show in New Zealand

Sanju and Rahul's tea banter showcases camaraderie off the cricket field

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Sanju Samson and KL Rahul share a hilarious Malayalam exchange during Team India's arrival in New Zealand.
Sanju Samson and KL Rahul share a hilarious Malayalam exchange during Team India's arrival in New Zealand.
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Sanju Samson and KL Rahul have once again shown why their friendship is so special, this time over something as simple as a cup of tea.

The Indian cricket team arrived in Christchurch ahead of their tour of New Zealand, and the BCCI shared a video of the players arriving.

But it was a hilarious exchange between Sanju and Rahul that stole the show.

In the video, Sanju asks where the tea is, prompting Rahul to respond in Malayalam, "Oru chai chetta," which means "One tea, brother."

Sanju, never one to miss an opportunity for some fun, immediately turns into a tea vendor, calling out, "Chaya, chaya, chaye!"

The spontaneous exchange is another lovely example of the bond the two share away from the cricket field.

India prepare for New Zealand challenge

India's 42 day tour of New Zealand includes five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.

The T20I series begins on October 22, with the first two matches scheduled in Christchurch.

While Sanju is part of India's T20I squad, Rahul has also travelled with the team ahead of the later stages of the tour.

There will be plenty of serious cricket over the coming weeks, but for now, it is these little moments that remind us of the lighter side of the game.

And Sanju's hilarious tea vendor impression certainly deserves another watch!

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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