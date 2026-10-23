Sanju Samson has a strong message for his social media critics after New Zealand heroics

'I don't play to prove people wrong': Sanju Samson responds to social media critics
Sanju Samson has a message for his critics. He is not playing cricket to prove anyone wrong.
He made his feelings clear after producing a brilliant 67 from just 33 deliveries to help India complete their highest successful run chase in T20 international cricket against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday.
Samson, who has often faced criticism over his consistency, insisted that he prefers to concentrate on his cricket rather than worry about what people say on social media.
"I don't even know what they are saying outside or inside. To be very honest, you can't think what social media is saying or what other people are saying," Samson said during the press conference.
"Playing for Indian cricket is not easy. There is a lot of noise happening. A lot of people have their own comments."
However, the 31 year old made it clear that proving his doubters wrong is not what motivates him.
"I don't play this game in that kind of mindset. I just keep my cricket up front. I respect my process. I respect my practice and then go out and do what's best possible," he added.
Samson's comments came after another impressive performance for India.
Chasing New Zealand's formidable 225 for four, India reached 230 for six in 19.4 overs to secure a thrilling four wicket victory.
Samson smashed eight fours and four sixes during his explosive innings, bringing up his half century in just 23 deliveries.
He also shared a brilliant 93 run opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma, who scored 29 from 12 balls.
Although New Zealand fought back with quick wickets, captain Shreyas Iyer contributed 42 from 28 deliveries before Naman Dhir's unbeaten 42 from just 15 balls completed the chase.
Samson was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.
Interestingly, Samson also had a refreshingly straightforward response when asked about India's demanding international schedule.
Despite playing several matches in recent months, the Kerala batter said he considers himself fortunate to represent his country regularly.
He explained that the players had been working hard on their fitness to cope with the busy schedule and were receiving excellent support from the team management.
"We travel in business class. We stay in really big hotels. Everything is great, actually. We can't complain," Samson said.
He also explained that the team had been putting in extra effort during training despite having limited preparation time following their recent series against the West Indies.