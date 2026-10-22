Sanju Samson's 23-ball fifty, Naman Dhir's 15-ball blitz power India to thrilling win over New Zealand

Samson and Dhir shine as India chase down 226 in thrilling T20I win
India pulled off a thrilling four wicket victory over New Zealand in the first T20I in Christchurch on Thursday, chasing down a massive target of 226 with two deliveries to spare.
Sanju Samson laid the foundation with a brilliant 67 from 33 balls before Naman Dhir produced a sensational unbeaten 42 from just 15 deliveries to take India home.
The victory gave India a 1-0 lead in the five match T20I series.
Chasing 226, India got off to a flying start through Samson and Abhishek Sharma, who added 93 runs for the opening wicket.
Samson was at his attacking best, smashing eight fours and four sixes during his explosive innings.
The wicketkeeper batter reached his half century in just 23 deliveries, putting New Zealand under pressure right from the start.
Abhishek contributed a quick 29 from 12 balls, including three sixes, before being dismissed by Michael Bracewell.
Despite the brilliant start, India suffered a middle order collapse as New Zealand fought their way back into the contest.
Tilak Varma managed just six, while Ishan Kishan fell for one.
Captain Shreyas Iyer kept India in the hunt with a valuable 42 from 28 deliveries, while Axar Patel contributed 24 from 14 balls.
However, New Zealand continued to pick up wickets, leaving India needing a strong finish.
And that is exactly what Dhir delivered.
The youngster smashed five fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 42 from just 15 balls, scoring at an astonishing strike rate of 280.
His late assault ensured India reached 230 for six in 19.4 overs, completing a memorable victory.
Earlier, New Zealand posted an imposing 225 for four after India elected to bowl first.
Glenn Phillips led the charge with an unbeaten 82 from 40 balls, while Finn Allen contributed 45 from 24 deliveries.
Bevon Jacobs also played an important role, smashing 31 from 16 balls as the hosts piled on the runs.
India's bowlers struggled to contain New Zealand's aggressive batting, with the hosts setting a challenging target.
But Samson's explosive opening innings and Dhir's remarkable finishing effort ensured India had the final say in Christchurch.
The two teams will meet again in Christchurch for the second T20I.
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