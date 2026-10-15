Sanju Samson creates T20I record, joins Rohit and Kohli but India lose

Sanju Samson smashes 100 T20I sixes, joins elite Indian list in record feat
Sanju Samson may have ended up on the losing side, but the Kerala superstar had another reason to celebrate during India's fourth T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
The wicketkeeper batter smashed 56 off just 23 balls, including six fours and four sixes, becoming only the sixth Indian to hit 100 sixes in T20 internationals.
In the process, Samson joined an elite group featuring Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma.
Samson reached the landmark by smashing his second six of the innings against Shamar Joseph.
His four sixes took his overall tally to 102 in T20 internationals.
Rohit leads the Indian list with 205 sixes, followed by Suryakumar (179), Abhishek (141), Hardik (126) and Kohli (124).
But that was not the only notable achievement for Samson.
The 31 year old completed his half century in just 20 balls, equalling his personal record for the fastest fifty in T20 internationals.
He had previously achieved the feat against Afghanistan in Delhi in September.
For a batter known for his aggressive approach, it was another reminder of his ability to take the game away from opponents in a matter of overs.
Unfortunately for Samson, his impressive innings was not enough to save India.
Chasing a massive target of 248, India lost Samson to Keemo Paul after his explosive start.
West Indies captain Shai Hope had earlier smashed an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls, becoming the first batter from his country to score three T20I centuries.
Paul then produced a superb bowling performance, claiming five wickets for 41 runs as India were bowled out for 223.
The 24 run victory levelled the five match series at 2 to 2, setting up a deciding contest in Bengaluru on Saturday.
For Samson, it was another personal milestone, but one that came without the victory India were hoping for.