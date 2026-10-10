Sanju Samson equals Kohli and Yuvraj's T20I records, but India lost

Samson smashes 82 against West Indies, but India's 249 proves insufficient
Sanju Samson returned to form in style against West Indies on Friday, equalling records held by two Indian cricket legends, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh.
Unfortunately for the Kerala wicketkeeper batter, his brilliant innings was not enough to prevent India from suffering a six wicket defeat in the second T20I in Ranchi.
Samson smashed 82 from just 41 balls, hitting nine fours and four sixes as India posted an imposing 249/5.
Along the way, he matched two impressive batting records.
Samson raced to his half century in just 21 balls, equalling Virat Kohli's record for the fastest T20I fifty by an Indian against West Indies.
Kohli had achieved the feat against the Caribbean side at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in December 2019.
Samson's aggressive batting also helped India reach 79/1 in the powerplay, their highest score in the first six overs against West Indies in T20 internationals.
That was not all.
Samson also equalled Yuvraj Singh's tally of five T20I half centuries scored at a strike rate of 200 or above.
According to Loksatta, Suryakumar Yadav leads the Indian list with 13 such innings, followed by Abhishek Sharma with 12.
Samson and Yuvraj now have five each.
Despite Samson's efforts, India's 249 proved insufficient.
West Indies captain Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 from 45 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford contributed 84 from 37 deliveries.
The visitors reached 252/4 in just 18.3 overs, completing the second highest successful run chase in men's T20 international history.
The victory also levelled the five match series at 1 to 1.
For Samson, it was an important return to form after a disappointing start to the series.
Two records equalled and 82 runs scored, but unfortunately, no victory to celebrate.