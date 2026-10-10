GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Sanju Samson equals Kohli and Yuvraj's T20I records, but India lost

Samson smashes 82 against West Indies, but India's 249 proves insufficient

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between India and West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on October 9, 2026.
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between India and West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on October 9, 2026.
AFP-DIBYANGSHU SARKAR

Sanju Samson returned to form in style against West Indies on Friday, equalling records held by two Indian cricket legends, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh.

Unfortunately for the Kerala wicketkeeper batter, his brilliant innings was not enough to prevent India from suffering a six wicket defeat in the second T20I in Ranchi.

Samson smashed 82 from just 41 balls, hitting nine fours and four sixes as India posted an imposing 249/5.

Along the way, he matched two impressive batting records.

Samson equals Virat Kohli's record

Samson raced to his half century in just 21 balls, equalling Virat Kohli's record for the fastest T20I fifty by an Indian against West Indies.

Kohli had achieved the feat against the Caribbean side at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in December 2019.

Samson's aggressive batting also helped India reach 79/1 in the powerplay, their highest score in the first six overs against West Indies in T20 internationals.

Another record alongside Yuvraj Singh

That was not all.

Samson also equalled Yuvraj Singh's tally of five T20I half centuries scored at a strike rate of 200 or above.

According to Loksatta, Suryakumar Yadav leads the Indian list with 13 such innings, followed by Abhishek Sharma with 12.

Samson and Yuvraj now have five each.

But West Indies spoil Samson's night

Despite Samson's efforts, India's 249 proved insufficient.

West Indies captain Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 from 45 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford contributed 84 from 37 deliveries.

The visitors reached 252/4 in just 18.3 overs, completing the second highest successful run chase in men's T20 international history.

The victory also levelled the five match series at 1 to 1.

For Samson, it was an important return to form after a disappointing start to the series.

Two records equalled and 82 runs scored, but unfortunately, no victory to celebrate.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's Virat Kohli wipes his sweat as he takes a break during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, 2026.

Virat Kohli drops in ODI rankings after golden duck

2m read
India's Virat Kohli (L) and Shreyas Iyer gesture during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on January 11, 2026.

Iyer breaks Kohli's record after maiden T20I century

2m read
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, 2026.

45% of Kohli's ODI hundreds came in successful chases

3m read
India's Sanju Samson (L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the third T20 international cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 17, 2026.

Pakistani fan tells Sanju Samson ‘I love you’ in Japan

2m read